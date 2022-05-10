Shroud claims battle royale games don’t need a ranked mode to thrive

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek claims battle royale games like Apex Legends and Fortnite don’t need a ranked mode to thrive, and if he had to choose between ranked and unranked, he’d pick the latter.

Shroud is no stranger to battle royale games. He’s played everything from Apex Legends to Fortnite and Warzone throughout the years and has grown bored of the genre, although he still dabbles in it from time to time.

However, while streamers like Dr Disrespect are fond of ranked modes in battle royales and believe it’s a feature Warzone 2 desperately needs, shroud thinks the opposite is true — they don’t need a ranked mode at all.

The topic came up while he was playing Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, a new free-to-play battle royale game that launched on April 27, after someone in chat said: “I hope they remove unranked games.”

Shroud responded immediately and said he hoped the opposite would happen. “Nah. For me, I would rather them remove ranked.” Then, he applied his opinion to all the other battle royale games on the market.

“Battle royale games don’t need a ranked mode. They just don’t. If I were to pick remove ranked or remove casual play, I would remove ranked nine times out of ten. If you’re talking about Valorant, that’s a little different.”

Shroud never hesitates to go against the grain. For example, he recently argued that Fortnite Zero Build Mode is no better than the standard mode, which is a stark contrast to what other people think. He’s done it again here.

In the end, though, people want different things from battle royales. Some prefer a casual experience with no frills, while others are looking to quench their competitive thirst. Shroud thinks Valorant is a better fit for the latter.