Shroud announces open-world survival game he’s making with Twitch streamer Sacriel

Popular Twitch streamers Shroud and Sacriel announced a partnership with Splash Splash Damage to create a AAA open-world survival game.

Content creators taking a crack at developing video games has become an industry trend. Dr Disrespect formed Midnight Studio and announced a new ‘vertical extraction shooter,’ DEADROP. CoD legend ACHES joined Ubisoft as a developer on the new first-person shooter, XDEFIANT.

Streamers play video games daily for a living, so it only makes sense for them to want to create their own experiences. Shroud started as a professional CS:GO player, and since retiring in 2017, has streamed just about every FPS game on the market. Sacriel’s expertise dates back even further, starting his streaming career in 2012.

Using their vast expertise in the field, Shroud and Sacriel partnered with Splash Damage to create their own open-world survival game.

Shroud and Sacriel announce Project Astrid

Shroud is an expert in FPS games.

On March 16, Shroud announced Project Astrid.

“I want to build the best game ever,” Shroud claimed. That is my goal, and that’s Splash Damage’s goal as well.”

Splash Damage worked on Halo: Master Chief Collection, Gears of War 4 and 5, and Brink, among many projects.

Sacriel has thought about tackling a project like this for a long time.

“One of my dreams for the last few years has been to go on Twitch and see people playing a game that I have been part of.”

The ball got rolling when Sacriel messaged Shroud about creating a game, and the pair reached out to Splash Damage to help make their dream a reality.

Splash Damage Creative Director Lance Winter said, “bringing the experience and knowledge that Sacriel and Shroud provide within the survival genre, plus the 20-plus years of expertise we have with building awesome shooters merged together to create something entirely new.”

“We have got the ability to do something really new in survival,” Winter said. “Hopefully, this is going to be a one-in-a-million game.”

We will provide an update when we learn more details about the project.