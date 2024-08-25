Shroud already convinced Valve’s Deadlock is going to “take over the world”

While Valve’s mysterious new game, Deadlock, has only just been made official, shroud has quickly become convinced it’s set to be the next big thing in the industry, with all the potential to “take over” in the next few years.

A handful of select content creators were given access to a new game from Valve back in May, 2024. Leaks soon followed as some couldn’t help but spill the beans, and for the general public, it was the first time most saw what we now know as Deadlock.

Despite already piling up tens of thousands of players before even so much as getting its name, Deadlock remained a mystery until August 23. Valve finally acknowledged its existence with a subtle Steam page update, though they’re yet to properly promote it beyond that. For now, early access remains limited.

Diving right in as soon as the floodgate (sort of) opened, shroud was among the first to get on the grind. With more than a dozen hours under his belt already, the former Counter-Strike pro already has a verdict. Beaming with optimism for its future, shroud is convinced Deadlock will be the next big thing.

“Yeah this game is gonna easily, and I mean easily, take over when it comes out,” he said in the midst of his first session with the game. “It’s the first arena shooter MOBA that is actually good. All the other ones kind of stink.”

Coming back online the next afternoon, the longtime pro-turned-streamer elaborated some more. While he does have some early gripes, especially in regard to Deadlock’s performance out of the gate, it was mostly praise from shroud.

“Yeah, this game’s gonna take over the world,” he reemphasized. “It has the most mechanics I’ve ever seen in a third-person shooter. It’s f***ing crazy. I don’t even think 1,000 hours would be enough to learn the game.”

Be it the extensive roster on day one, all their distinct builds, traversal mechanics, aim, there’s a ton to master when it comes to Valve’s new game, and for shroud’s money, it’s that factor that’ll propel it to long-term success.

While it’s obviously extremely early days for now, with shroud predicting a full release “in two years,” Deadlock is already turning heads. Some content creators have already pumped over a hundred hours into the game thanks to their early access, and it’s clear thousands more are eager to jump in and do the same.