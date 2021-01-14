 SEGA are planning "something special" on Twitch – new Sonic game? - Dexerto
SEGA are planning “something special” on Twitch – new Sonic game?

Published: 14/Jan/2021 13:18

by David Purcell
Sonic
SEGA

Sonic

In classic SEGA style the developer, like a bolt from the blue, has announced “something special” is coming soon and will be revealed on Twitch. 

If there’s one thing the Japanese gaming company does better than anyone else, it’s break the news that a new project is in the works when people least expect it.

Many fans of Sonic the Hedgehog might be wondering if 2021 will be the year where they get to see another addition to the series.

While that’s not yet been confirmed, we do have some details about when and where this big announcement is taking place.

When is SEGA’s Twitch stream?

On January 12, the official SEGA Europe Twitter account confirmed the event would take place on January 14.

In a tweet, they stated: “We’ll be back for our first live stream of 2021 this coming Thursday with something special. More details to come but make sure to follow us on Twitch to get notified when we’re live!”

How to watch

If you’re interested in tuning in for SEGA’s next major announcement, it’s set to take place on their official Twitch channel.

As of writing, there has been no confirmation as to what this might be . That said, fans will certainly be crossing their fingers for something as special as is being advertised. In the past, streams like this have not lived up to expectations to say the least.

New Sonic game in 2021?

Sonic
SEGA
The Sonic series is expected to have a big year for releases.

The most obvious prediction would be that SEGA are preparing the reveal of a new Sonic the Hedgehog game. SEGA have already revealed there would be “a year of celebration – new games, digital content, events, major announcements and a tailored licensing programme” – with 2021 being the 30th anniversary for the franchise.

This follows a similar trend to that of Nintendo, who have continued to keep its core franchises active with constant new games in the Mario, Donkey Kong, and other popular series.

With Sonic having featured on the Nintendo Switch as well, there’s also the likelihood that the developers link up once again should a project come to fruition.

As soon as we get official confirmation on the details, you will be the first to know.

More to follow… 

Overwatch

Sigma ultimate bug in Overwatch is breaking the game

Published: 14/Jan/2021 12:56

by Lauren Bergin
Sigma Ultimate Glitch Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Sigma,

Sigma is already a pretty powerful Overwatch tank, however this possible bug is meaning that his ultimate is catching players who aren’t in its radius. 

Of all the tanks in Overwatch, Sigma is one of the ones that we see most frequently. A staple for most teams in both professional and casual play, the Dutch villain has become an integral part of the Overwatch meta.

The iconic mad scientist has been judged to be a little too powerful though, and has seen some pretty serious nerfs on the newest patch.

There’s one additional glitch, though, that Blizzard haven’t yet introduced a fix for, and it’s so game changing that it really needs sorted soon.

Sigma hits opponents with Gravitic Flux on Vokskaya Industries
Blizzard Entertainment
Sigma’s ultimate, Gravitic Flux, is causing even more chaos due to this glitch.

Gravitic Flux is bugged

A recent video thread on Reddit shows a serious issue with the Dutch scientist’s Gravitic Flux.

Frostychica‘s post shows them running Sigma in the Practice Range to prove their point. As seen in the video, D.Va (the test dummy of choice) is clearly outside of the Ultimate’s radius, but is lifted into the air and left to crash back to earth anyway.

This is a serious issue for Overwatch players, especially because the recent nerfs are to his shield, so Gravitic Flux remains as strong as ever. An issue like this can make or break a game, especially for squishy DPS and Support players.

There’s a very big problem with how Sigma’s ult interacts with players. Those that are clearly outside of the circle still get lifted into the air. I haven’t seen many posts about it here or on the forums from r/Overwatch

Fans are divided

While some fans are avidly demanding a fix for this, others have explained why this is happening.

One player writes “I think its just the way hitboxes work in this game, everything is huge and if you have even a toe over it lifts you up.”

A second comment echoes this, noting that “it could be what a lot of hitboxes do, in that on your screen the visual is a little smaller than the hitbox.”

One fan argued that this shouldn’t be changed, writing that “this happens to me all the time when trying to avoid it. It’s alright the way it is IMO, if it gets fixed then his ult will be less valuable, making the hero nerfed even more. I’m not a Sigma fan, but I do like to see every hero be impactful.”

So whether this is just part of playing against Sigma or whether it needs a fix, it’s certainly a useful thing to bear in mind. So next time you sense a Gravitic Flux, the best option is just to get as far away as possible!