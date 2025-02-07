SEGA potentially working on new fighting game for fan-favorite character

A new job listing from Sega has pointed towards a new fighting game coming from the publisher, based around one of their most iconic characters.

At any given time, huge studios and publishers like Sega can be working on a wide array of projects, and this can include both original IPs or expanding the universe of ones they’ve already created.

It appears that they’re working on something in the latter camp currently, with a recent job listing in Japan suggesting that a Sonic fighting game could be in the works.

Article continues after ad

Is a Sonic fighting game in the works?

Over on Sega’s Japanese website, a job listing popped up stating that they are “looking for development staff for a 3D battle action game.”

While this in itself doesn’t implicitly say that they are working on a Sonic game, what comes further down the job ad does make it far more likely to be one.

Under address, it specifies that applications are to go to the 2nd Business Division, which is more commonly known as the “Sonic Team,” as they are the team that develops Sonic titles. From the original game in 1991 to Superstars and Sonic x Shadow Generations, they’ve made them all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sega Sonic has been around for over 30 years in all different styles of game.

Obviously, it’s not a whole lot to go off currently, but it certainly feels as though the signs are pointing in the direction of a Sonic the Hedgehog fighting game coming to fruition at long last.

Sonic has maintained cult hero status in recent years, especially with the recent film adaptations, including the Sonic film series, which has seen three movies released since 2020 and the Knuckles miniseries too.

He’s a reliable character to fall back on for Sega and, if this is accurate, the ability to bring the likes of Sonic, Shadow, Tails, Doctor Eggman, and more to a fighting game will certainly be enticing for fans of the games and characters.