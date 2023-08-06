Secretlab Jujutsu Kaisen chair launches just in time for Fortnite collab

Gaming chair company Secretlab has announced its collaboration with the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen – a perfect addition to a fan’s setup and out just in time for the Fortnite collab.

In the past, Secretlab has collaborated with several video games like The Witcher and Valorant for themed merchandise. This time, the manufacturer has joined hands with the MAPPA series Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, the anime industry isn’t unfamiliar to Secretlab, as they have previously launched crossovers with Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer.

The stylish Jujutsu Kaisen chair is based on Jujutsu High’s school uniforms and features blue cursed energy, something that fans of the series are sure to want to get their hands on.

Secretlab reveals Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired chair

As reported by Crunchyroll, the TITAN EVO gaming chair is upholstered in dark navy with 3D embroidery to appear like the uniform’s gold buttons. The essential gamer item comes in Regular and XL sizes and retails at $624.

The chair also includes an ergonomic lumbar support system, a magnetic memory foam pillow, and full-metal 4D armrests. Read more about the officially licensed product by checking out Secretlab’s website.

In addition to Secretlab, Jujutsu Kaisen has also collaborated with Fortnite in an upcoming crossover. Set to go live with the launch of v25.30, leaks suggest the battle royale will introduce Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara. The Jujutsu Kaisen characters may appear on August 8 – when Fortnite’s Futurama event ends.

Besides skins, the developers have not commented on if Fortnite will add Jujutsu Kaisen-themed pickaxes, back blings, or other cosmetic items.

Fortnite has also joined forces with several anime series like Naruto, Attack on Titan, and My Hero Academia.

On August 31, 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 plans to cover the Shibuya Incident arc in 18 episodes. If you’ve read the manga, take a look at what you can expect from the upcoming anime installment.