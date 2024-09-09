Secret College Football 25 update adds long-awaited Dynasty feature

In a minor update that didn’t include any official patch notes, College Football 25 players discovered the ability to add player numbers in Dynasty was secretly included.

After waves of complaints, the Aug. 29 update finally enabled the ability to edit ratings for non-NIL players and recruits in Dynasty mode. Still, to the dismay of many, it did not include the ability to edit player numbers.

This resulted in a fair few frustrations because quarterbacks and other positions would not have correct numbers. A few users took matters into their own hands and found a trick to edit numbers, but players couldn’t choose specific new numbers.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, there is no longer any need to resort to exploits. CFB 25 content creator Bordeaux confirmed that the most recent update allows editing player numbers on non-NIL players in offline Dynasties, but not in online saves.

NIL players refer to every college athlete who agreed to have their name and likeness used in the game. Users are only able to change the ratings and number of computer-generated players that are brought in as recruits in Dynasty.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Team Builder feature allows players to create their dream football team with custom uniforms, stadiums, and players. In saying that, there is currently no way to edit uniform numbers, and this update didn’t change that.

“That still sucks because I can only use my Team Builder team online,” one player responded.

Despite that, some players still celebrated the long-awaited quality of life change.

“thank god my 5 star QB isn’t wearing #40 anymore,” a second user added.

Article continues after ad

There is no need to worry about starting a new Dynasty to take advantage of this new feature, as the update applies to previously created saves.

Other community members questioned why it couldn’t also be added to online dynasties.

“But we need this in online Dynasties a third commenter argued.”

For more on College Football 25 Dynasty mode, check out our guide on the best pipelines to use for bringing in recruits.