Is Sea of Thieves sailing to new platforms? PS5 and Switch ports rumored

Rumors continue to swirl about the possibility of Xbox third-party releases, with suggestions Rare’s Sea of Thieves may be ported to PS5 and Switch.

Sea of Thieves, the multiplayer pirate adventure, has been a hit with fans since its release, with more than 4 million players on Xbox and PC in its first few months of release. Then in 2020, after its release on Steam, the game topped the global best sellers list.

Now, rumors are swirling this iconic Microsoft title could land on both the PlayStation 5 and Switch in the coming months.

Gaming journalist and streamer, Jeff Grub, broached the rumors about a possible Sea of Thieves port to other platforms during an interview on Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Morning podcast.

Is Sea of Thieves coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch?

For the time being, a PS5 or Switch port of Sea of Thieves hasn’t been confirmed. Though rumors have certainly begun swirling.

Grubb recently said he didn’t know if the rumors were “necessarily a sign of change” in Microsoft’s overall strategy, instead suggesting it was more likely to “just be a case-by-case” situation.

Soon after, gaming journalist Stephen Totilo confirmed he’d also heard a PlayStation port had been on the table in the past. However, he said he’d heard no rumors regarding a Switch release of Sea of Thieves.

So far, there hasn’t been an official statement from Xbox or Rare about the possibility of a port to other platforms.

Rare / Microsoft Sea of Thieves is one of Microsoft’s most successful IPs.

Rumors about games in the Xbox back catalog making their way to other platforms were first reported on Nate the Hate’s podcast.

Since then, fans on social media have speculated the smash-hit Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks could also land on other platforms.