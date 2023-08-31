Does Sea of Stars have multiplayer or co-op?

Does Sea of Stars have multiplayer or a co-op mode? Well, here’s everything we know about whether the indie JRPG enables you to team up with other players.

Sea of Stars has become one of the sleeper hits of this year, securing an impressive 100k sales milestone just one day after its launch. With so many people playing across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, many players will be wondering whether the game has a multiplayer or co-op mode.

After all, being able to play through Sea of Stars with friends and other players online would certainly enrich the overall experience. In fact, many adventurers will be wondering whether Sea of Stars has multiplayer or co-op. Fortunately, our handy hub has detailed everything you need to know about these features.

Is Sea of Stars multiplayer or co-op?

No, Sea of Stars does not feature multiplayer or co-op. However, the developers did state that multiplayer and co-op functionality would be added to the game sometime in the future via the Single Player + update.

As mentioned on the game’s official Kickstarted page, Single Player + lets a second player drop in and out of the game. Once this update is live, you’ll be able to roam around the world together and control your own character during combat.

However, the devs do note that it’s not a fully-fledged co-op mode, as the main character is the only one who can control the camera, enter and exit zones, or trigger important events.

The Single Player + mode will also come with a few puzzles that require two players to complete, while a new bonus dungeon called “Halls of Cooperation” will again require some jolly cooperation.

No, the developers have yet to reveal a release date for the Sea of Stars multiplayer update. However, they did state that the “team will start working on the free Single Player + update as soon as the game releases”. Given the overall success of the title, we can expect it to be released sometime in the future.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as further details are announced.

