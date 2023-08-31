Is Sea of Stars cross-platform? Crossplay for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch

Wondering whether Sea of Stars has cross-platform play and cross-progression between PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Sea of Stars has been one of this year’s sleeper hits and it has quickly made headlines after it broke its 100k sales milestone. With the game being available across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch – many players will be wondering if the title features crossplay and cross-progression.

After all, teaming up with other players and syncing your data between devices is incredibly beneficial. So, if you’re looking to play Sea of Stars or want to know if you can sync your progress or play with other platforms, then our handy crossplay and cross-progression guide has everything you need to know.

Does Sea of Stars have cross-progression and crossplay?

Sabotage Studio Sea of Stars crossplay and cross-progression have yet to be added.

No, Sea of Stars does not support cross-progression and crossplay. This means you’ll need to start any progress you make from scratch if you wish to play the game on multiple platforms.

However, the devs have announced that a multiplayer co-op mode mode will be added in the future. The Single Player + update lets a second player drop in and out of the game. Once this update is live, you’ll be able to roam around the world together and control your own character during combat.

Whether the developers will enable crossplay between PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch versions when this update drops remains to be seen. However, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we hear any updates.

In the meantime, why not check out our Sea of Stars review and guides below to get the lowdown on the popular indie RPG?

