Score Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 at 30% off this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday takes 30% off Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition for PlayStation 5, bringing Aloy’s latest adventure to a Black Friday low.

For those looking to get lost in a massive open world full of retro-futuristic machines and mystical tribal societies, PlayStation 5 gamers can currently save 30% on Horizon Forbidden West this Cyber Monday.

Now just $48.90 reduced from $69.99, fans of the critically acclaimed franchise can continue Aloy’s story as she braves the remains of a far-future America for an immersive action RPG experience.

The sequel to acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West transports players to a far-future land ravaged by vicious storms and a mystery blight hastening mass extinction.

As warrior-heroine Aloy, you journey into the uncharted west discovering lush valleys and forests, submerged cities, and towering mountains along the way.

The expansive frontier isn’t just for show either as Guerrilla Games’ overhauled progression systems let you strategize battles against hostile humans and imposing machine creatures based on the lay of the land.

Hozion Forbidden West enhances the series’ best elements while retaining Horizon’s core strength – letting players forge their own path through compelling narratives filled with memorable characters.

Horizon Forbidden West just for $48.90 this Cyber Monday

At $21 off, PS5 gamers shouldn’t hesitate to continue Aloy’s journey into the remnants of America this Cyber Monday. Walmart’s deal brings the enormous scope, riveting battles, and mysteries at Horizon’s core to your fingertips at 30% less. Begin your adventure in the Forbidden West today.

