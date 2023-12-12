Save on LEGO’s botanical bouquets at Best Buy for the holidays

Want to spruce up your home or office with some vibrant flower-inspired LEGO sets? We’ve rounded up the best deals Best Buy is offering on LEGO’s Botanical Collection.

LEGO’s Botanical Collection comprises a range of eye-catching, flower-inspired sets sure to bring a smile to your face every time you look at them. Indeed, each of these kits makes for stunning centerpieces, no matter where you place them in your home or office.

Of course, they don’t need watering, so you don’t need green fingers to ensure they last a lifetime. You might want to keep the kids away from them, though. Each of the following sets have been designed for accomplished florists and decorators aged 18 and up.

We have highlighted the best deals Best Buy is offering on stunning, botanical-inspired LEGO Icons sets.

1. LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet — 10280

The LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet set will undoubtedly add a vibrant touch to your living or working area. In addition, comprising of 756 pieces, it is sure to provide you with a joyous building experience. The latter is only elevated with this kit allowing you to customize your design.

The LEGO-reimagined bouquet features roses, poppies, daisies, snapdragons, and asters. Grasses are included, too, to add a pop of green to these brick-built flowers’ vibrant hues. Stems of various lengths are included, with the longest one measuring 14 inches tall.

A vase is not included, however. But don’t let that stop you from displaying it in your favorite vase. We would argue adding some water to give bring this kit alive (figuratively, that is).

Walmart has discounted the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet by $12 to $47.99

2. LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet — 10313

Fancy sprucing up your home with a bouquet comprising of flowers of a more non-traditional variety? Comprising of a range of colorful wildflowers, this LEGO Icons set is what you could be looking for.

Comprising of 939 pieces, the kit includes 16 adjustable stems, with the tallest measuring 18 inches in height. So, if you only have a tall vase (not included, no matter the size) to display your eye-catching build, you can always adjust it individually to suit the vase of your choice.

What’s more, this set can also be combined with the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet set to create an even more marvelous centerpiece. Walmart has reduced the price of this kit by $12 to $47.99.

3. LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree — 10281

The LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree will provide you with an immersive, calming building experience. This kit will look great among your Bonsai tree collection, whether it comprises of real-life Bonsai trees or more LEGO-reimagined versions.

Comprising of 878 pieces, the LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree kit measures seven inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches long. The set includes a rectangular pot. A slatted, wood-effect stand is also present.

In addition, the kit contains interchangeable pieces. So, if you want your brick-built Bonsai tree to bloom, you can replace the green leaves with vibrant cherry blossoms.

Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $10 to $39.99.

4. LEGO Icons Orchid — 10311

Offering a relaxing building experience, the LEGO Icons Orchid set comprises 608 pieces. Reminiscent of a real-life Orchid, the brick-built version features five leaves at its base and a duo of wandering air roots. A neat addition, the kit contains several repurposed LEGO pieces from other sets. But can you spot them?

The LEGO Icons Orchid measures 15 inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches deep. Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $10 to $39.99.

5. LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece — 10314

Organized a dinner with family or friends, but are missing a centerpiece for the dining table? How about the LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece?

The 812-piece set measures three inches tall, 16 inches wide, and six inches deep. Finished in several warm hues, the kit will undoubtedly be a great decoration. In addition, you can share the building experience, as this set features a split design.

But what if your dining table seats 10 people. Surely you would want a larger centerpiece? Not to worry. You can combine several LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece sets.

Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $9 to $40.99.

Each set in LEGO’s Botanical Collection looks exquisite. They will undoubtedly add a pop of color to your home or working environment. However, they are not only a joy to look at. Each set provides a joyous and relaxing building experience.

