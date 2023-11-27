Save a massive 80% on this Mysterio Funko Pop on Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deal takes 80% off an Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop vinyl bobblehead of Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Web-heads and Marvel memorabilia collectors are in for an amazing steal this Cyber Monday on an Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop vinyl bobblehead of one of Spider-Man’s most enigmatic foes, Mysterio.

Currently discounted by a whopping 80%, this is the perfect chance to add the mystical illusionist to your shelves for less than the cost of a comic book.

Part of Funko’s Deluxe Pop line, this vibrantly colored 4.5-inch recreation of Quentin Beck allows fans to celebrate one of the founding members of Spidey’s infamous Rogues Gallery, the Sinister Six.

Every detail accurately captures Mysterio’s iconic bold green and purple spandex suit, voluminous fishbowl helmet, and the smoke clouds emanating from his gloves.

True to form, Funko also succinctly evokes the over-dramatic supervillain’s flair for the theatric with his posture and gesturing hands.

What also makes this already eye-catching vinyl exclusive to Amazon extra special is its base which interconnects with the rest of the Deluxe Sinister Six series.

Save big on Mysterio Funko Pop this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deal slashes 80% off Mysterio Funko Pop. Collect all seven deliberately sculpted baddies – like Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Electro, Kraven, and more – to construct a dynamic expanded diorama display.

For the wall-crawler die-hards out there, this provides an exciting new way to appreciate these characters as a collective threat to our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

So take advantage of this day of major online savings to add a striking three-dimensional interpretation of Quentin Beck to your shelves. Whether individually or alongside Funko’s other vivid Marvel antagonists, the Deluxe Mysterio Funko Pop makes for a cool find this Cyber Monday.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.