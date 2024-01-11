Save 57% on the Nerf Modulus Demolisher 2-in-1 motorized dart and rocket blaster

Blast into savings with the Nerf Modulus Demolisher, a motorized 10-dart blasting, pump-action rocket launcher is now 57% off for a limited time.

Blast savings with the decked-out Nerf Modulus Demolisher motorized dart blaster, now 57% off for a short time. This Amazon special brings some fierceness into Nerf battles with its tricked-out 2-in-1 design.

The Demolisher lets players launch into battle with a wicked dart barrage or surprise enemies by blasting off a foam rocket. Power up the motor and rapid-fire up to 10 Elite darts from the banana clip.

Article continues after ad

When some explosive power is needed for long-range, load the pump-action rocket launcher and send that rocket screaming at targets far away. When the 10-dart clip runs dry, bring down your enemies with the two impactful rockets.

Article continues after ad

Customization is the Modulus claim-to-fame. This versatile base blaster has a carry handle and storage stock that is removed easily for close-combat dart blitzing.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Save nearly 60 % on Nerf Modulus Demolisher

Amazon

The Demolisher kit includes 10 Official Nerf Elite darts made for distance and 10-for-10 accuracy, plus 2 high-impact rockets ready to rock foes. This Amazon-exclusive Nerf features stylish blue detailing that makes a bold visual statement in any Nerf arena.

Article continues after ad

Take Nerf Wars up a level and save 57% for a short time with this maneuverable motorized 2-in-1 from the game-changing Modulus series.

If you are a fan of Nerf Guns, check out some Fortnite Nerf Guns.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.