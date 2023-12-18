Save 33% on LEGO’s glowing Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls set

Grab the LEGO Avatar set for 33% off. Build glowing Pandora scenes with Jake Sully’s minifig and poseable Toruk banshee.

Calling all Avatar fans! If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a piece of Pandora, now is the time. For a limited time, you can immerse yourself in an authentic glow-in-the-dark world inspired by the hit movie with over 30% off LEGO’s meticulously designed Avatar Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls set.

This spectacular set brings Pandora into your home with scenes from the movie. Build the breathtaking Tree of Souls where the Na’vi commune with their ancestors, a Direhorse stable, and the Toruk Makto nest. The Tree of Souls steals the show with glow-in-the-dark elements, making it seem almost magical in a darkened room.

Four of your favorite characters also join the fun as LEGO minifigures. Assume Jake Sully’s role with his avatar body, lead the Omaticaya clan as Neytiri, connect with the spiritual realm as Mo’at, and defend nature’s balance as warrior Tsu’tey.

Arm them with bows, arrows, and spears as you act out scenes on Pandora.

The set doesn’t stop there. It also includes buildable models of two Pandoran creatures: a Direhorse and the mighty Toruk. Poseable wings and an opening mouth make Toruk an impressive centerpiece as Jake’s chosen banshee.

Save over 30% on Avatar LEGO set

With three booklets dividing the building, the entire family can take part in assembling this 755-piece LEGO set. Display it with pride when the job is done.

For a limited time, you can take home the magic of Pandora for over 30% off. At under $100, this deal is too good to pass up. Pick up the Avatar Torus Makto and Tree of Souls LEGO set to add glow and adventure to your LEGO world.

