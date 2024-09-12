Satisfactory’s Critical Role Easter egg was explained 5 years ago

Satisfactory players likely noticed a major Critical Role Easter egg when finding Mercer Spheres, but that reference to Matthew Mercer goes deeper than you think.

In the world of Satisfactory, Mercer Spheres are valuable alien artifacts used to construct the Dimensional Depot Uploader and research improvements. Upon picking up their first one, players will unlock an achievement called “I’m sure these play a Critical Role.”

That achievement is an obvious reference to the D&D playshow, which features prolific voice actor Matthew Mercer as its Dungeon Master.

However, the developers at Coffee Stain Studios didn’t just use that achievement to reference the popular show and its leader – they actually named the in-game items after him.

Back in April 2019, less than a month after Satisfactory launched in early access, Mercer tweeted about the game. The actor shared that he had been playing the factory building sim with his wife and fellow Critical Role star Marisha Ray, joking it was “It was meant to be” after finding a Mercer Sphere.

Shortly after, the devs replied to his post to tell him that the name wasn’t a coincidence.