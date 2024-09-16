Satisfactory Tiers guide: Materials, rewards & best Milestones to unlock

Once you complete the tutorial for Satisfactory, you’ll be thrown into the daunting task of completing all Tiers and their respective Milestones.

After choosing the best starting location and creating a decent base layout, you’ll need to look towards the Milestones and Tiers to unlock more items and builds so you can eventually complete your Space Elevator.

Each Tier has a few Milestones to complete which have material costs, but the rewards are worth it. We’ll list out all the Tiers, how much they cost, what their rewards are, and which Milestones are best to unlock first in Satisfactory.

All Milestone and Tier costs and rewards

In total, there are nine Tiers including Tier 0, which is the Onboarding process. This is essentially Satisfactory’s tutorial, but it still has its own costs and rewards for new players.

Let’s dive into each Tier and its many Milestones:

Tier 0 – Onboarding Milestones

Milestone Costs Rewards HUB Upgrade 1 x10 Iron Rod – Equipment Workshop

– Portable Miner

– +3 Inventory slots

– Personal Storage Box HUB upgrade HUB Upgrade 2 x20 Iron Rod

x10 Iron Plate – Smelter

– Power Line

– Copper Ingot recipe

– Wire recipe

– Cable recipe

– Copper Ore Scanner

– Biomass Burner HUB upgrade HUB Upgrade 3 x20 Iron Rod

x20 Iron Plate

x20 Wire – Constructor

– Power Pole

– Concrete recipe

– Screw recipe

– Reinforced Iron Plate recipe, Limestone scanner HUB Upgrade 4 x75 Iron Plate

x20 Cable

x10 Concrete – Conveyor Pole

– Conveyor Belt

– +3 Inventory slots HUB Upgrade 5 x75 Iron Rod

x50 Cable

x20 Concrete – Miner Mk.1

– Storage Container

– +3 Inventory slots

– Second Biomass Burner HUB upgrade HUB Upgrade 6 x100 Iron Rod

x100 Iron Plate

x100 Wire

x50 Concrete – Space Elevator

– Biomass Burner

– Biomass recipe

– FICSIT Freighter HUB upgrade

Tier 1 Milestones

Milestone Costs Rewards Base Building x200 Concrete

x100 Iron Plate

x100 Iron Rod – Lookout Tower

– Foundations (8mx1m, 8mx2m, 8mx4m)

– Ramps (8mx1m, 8mx2m, 8mx4m)

– Wall (8mx4m) Logistics x150 Iron Plate

x150 Iron Rod

x300 Wire – Conveyor Splitter

– Conveyor Merger

– Conveyor Lift

– Productivity Display Field Research x300 Wire

x300 Screw

x100 Iron Plate – MAM

– Personal Storage Box

– Object Scanner

– Beacon

– Map

– +3 Inventory slots

– +1 Hand slot

Tier 2 Milestones

Milestone Costs Rewards Part Assembly x200 Cable

x200 Iron Rod

x500 Screw

x300 Iron Plate – Assembler

– Copper Sheet recipe

– Rotor recipe

– Modular Frame recipe

– Smart Plating recipe Obstacle Clearing x500 Screw

x100 Cable

x100 Concrete – Solid Biofuel recipe

– Chainsaw

– +3 Inventory slots Jump Pads x50 Rotor

x300 Iron Plate

x150 Cable – Jump Pad

– U-Jelly Landing Pad Resource Sink Bonus Program x400 Concrete

x500 Wire

x200 Iron Rod

x200 Iron Plate – AWESOME Sink

– AWESOME Shop

– Color Cartridge recipe Logistics Mk.2 x50 Reinforced Iron Plate

x200 Concrete

x300 Iron Rod

x300 Iron Plate – Conveyor Belt Mk.2

– Stackable Conveyor Pole

– Conveyor Lift Mk.2

Tier 3 Milestones

Requirement: Complete Phase 1 of Space Elevator.

Milestone Costs Rewards Coal Power x150 Reinforced Iron Plate

x50 Rotor

x300 Cable -Coal Generator

– Water Extractor

– Pipeline

– Pipeline Support

– Pipeline Junction Cross

– Pipeline Pump

– Fluid Buffer

– Coal Scanner Vehicular Transport x25 Modular Frame

x100 Rotor

x200 Cable

x400 Iron Rod – Truck Station

– Tractor

– +3 Inventory slots Basic Steel Production x50 Modular Frame

x150 Rotor

x300 Concrete

x1,000 Wire – Foundry

– Steel Ingot recipe

– Steel Beam recipe

– Steal Pipe recipe

– Versatile Framework recipe Improved Melee Combat x100 Reinforced Iron Plate

x200 Cable

x1,500 Wire – Xeno-Basher

– +1 Hand slot

– +3 Inventory slots

Tier 4 Milestones

Milestone Costs Rewards Advanced Steel Production x200 Steel Pipe

x200 Rotor

x1,500 Wire

x300 Concrete – Miner Mk.2

– Encased Industrial Beam recipe

– Stator recipe

– Motor recipe

– Automated Wiring recipe

– Heavy Modular Frame recipe Hypertubes x300 Copper Sheet

x300 Steel Pipe

x50 Encased Industrial Beam – Hypertube Entrance

– Hypertube

– Hypertube Support

– Stackable Hypertube Support Logistics Mk.3 x200 Steel Beam

x100 Steel Pipe

x500 Concrete – Power Storage

– Industrial Storage Container

– Conveyor Belt Mk.3

– Conveyor Lift Mk.3

– Stackable Pipeline Support FICSIT Blueprints x100 Modular Frame

x200 Steel Beam

x500 Cable

x1,000 Concrete – Blueprint Designer

– Build Gun

– Blueprints

Tier 5 Milestones

Requirement: Complete Phase 2 of Space Elevator.

Milestone Costs Rewards Oil Processing x50 Motor

x100 Encased Industrial Beam

x500 Steel Pipe

x500 Copper Sheet – Oil Extractor

– Refinery

– Valve

– Plastic recipe

– Rubber recipe

– Fuel recipe

– Petroleum Coke recipe

– Circuit Board recipe

– Crude Oil scanner Industrial Manufacturing x100 Motor

x200 Plastic

x200 Rubber

x1,000 Cable – Manufacturer

– Computer recipe

– Modular Engine recipe

– Adaptive Control Unit recipe

– Truck Alternative Fluid Transport x25 Heavy Modular Frame

x100 Motor

x200 Plastic

x3,000 Wire – Packager

– Industrial Buffer

– Empty Canister recipe

– Packaged Water recipe

– Packaged Oil recipe

– Packaged Fuel recipe

– Packaged Heavy Oil Residue recipe

– Packaged Liquid Biofuel recipe

– Liquid Biofuel recipe. Gas Mask x200 Rubber

x100 Plastic

x50 Fabric – Gas Mask

– Gas Filter

– +3 Inventory slots

Tier 6 Milestones

Milestone Costs Rewards Logistics Mk.4 x50 Heavy Modular Frame

x100 Computer

x200 Encased Industrial Beam

x400 Rubber – Fuel Generator

– Conveyor Belt Mk.4

– Conveyor Lift Mk.4

– Caterium Ore scanner Jetpack x50 Motor

x100 Plastic

x100 Rubber

x50 Packaged Fuel – Jetpack

– +3 Inventory slots Monorail Train Technology x50 Computer

x100 Heavy Modular Frame

x500 Steel Beam

x600 Steel Pipe – Railway

– Train Station

– Freight Platform

– Fluid Freight Platform

– Empty Platform

– Block Signal

– Path Signal

– Electric Locomotive

– Freight Car Pipeline Engineering Mk.2 x1,000 Copper Sheet

x400 Plastic

x400 Rubber

x50 Heavy Modular Frame – Pipeline Mk.2

– Pipeline Pump Mk.2

Tier 7 Milestones

Requirement: Complete Phase 3 of Space Elevator.

Milestone Costs Rewards Bauxite Refinement x50 Computer

x100 Heavy Modular Frame

x200 Motor

x500 Rubber – Blender

– Alumina Solution recipe

– Packaged Alumina Solution recipe

– Alimunum Scrap recipe

– Aluminum Ingot recipe

– Alclad Aluminum Sheet recipe

– Aluminum Casing recipe

– Radio Control Unit recipe

– Bauxite scanner

– Raw Quartz scanner Logistics Mk.5 x100 Alclad Aluminum Sheet

x200 Encased Industrial Beam

x300 Reinforced Iron Plate – Conveyor Belt Mk.5

– Conveyor Lift Mk.5 Aeronautical Engineering x50 Radio Control Unit

x100 Alclad Aluminum Sheet

x200 Aluminum Casing

x300 Motor – Drone Port

– Sulfuric Acid recipe

– Packaged Sulfuric Acid recipe

– Battery recipe

– Supercomputer recipe

– Assembly Director System recipe

– Drone

– Sulfur scanner Hazmat Suit x50 Aluminum Casing

x500 Quickwire

x50 Gas Filter – Iodine Infused Filter recipe

– Hazmat Suit

– +3 Inventory slots Hover Pack x200 Motor

x100 Heavy Modular Frame

x100 Computer

x200 Alclad Aluminum Sheet – Hover Pack

– +3 Inventory slots

Tier 8 Milestones

Milestone Costs Rewards Nuclear Power x50 Supercomputer

x200 Heavy Modular Frame

x1,000 Cable

x2,000 Concrete – Nuclear Power Plant

– Encased Uranium Cell recipe

– Electromagnetic Control Rod recipe

– Uranium Fuel Rod recipe

– Magnetic Field Generator recipe

– Uranium scanner Advanced Aluminum Production x50 Radio Control Unit

x200 Aluminum Casing

x200 Alclad Aluminum Sheet

x300 Wire – Resource Well Pressurizer

– Resource Well Extractor

– Empty Fluid Tank recipe

– Packaged Nitrogen Gas recipe

– Heat Sink recipe

– Cooling System recipe

– Fused Modular Frame recipe

– Water Well scanner

– Crude Oil Well scanner

– Nitrogen Gas Well scanner Leading-edge Production x50 Fused Modular Frame

x100 Supercomputer

x1,000 Steel Pipe – Miner Mk.3

– Turbo Motor recipe

– Thermal Propulsion Rocket recipe Particle Enrichment x400 Electromagnetic Control Rod

x400 Cooling System

x200 Fused Modular Frame

x100 Turbo Motor – Particle Accelerator

– Nitric Acid recipe

– Packaged Nitric Acid recipe

– Non-fissile Uranium recipe

– Plutonium

– Pellet recipe

– Encased Plutonium Cell recipe

– Plutonium Fuel Rod recipe

– Copper Powder recipe

– Pressure Conversion Cube recipe

– Nuclear Pasta recipe

Best Milestones to unlock first

When looking at the first few Tiers of the HUB in Satisfactory, there are a few stand-out Milestones that you should go for immediately after reaching its Tier. Here are all the best Milestones and why you should unlock them as soon as possible:

Article continues after ad

Tier 1 Base Building : Foundations are crucial for having a flat, open space to place your machinery on, so unlock this as soon as you get to Tier 1.

: Foundations are crucial for having a flat, open space to place your machinery on, so unlock this as soon as you get to Tier 1. Tier 1 Logistics : I would get this one right after Foundations since it allows you to split and merge your Conveyor Belts. These will make production management a lot more clean and efficient.

: I would get this one right after Foundations since it allows you to split and merge your Conveyor Belts. These will make production management a lot more clean and efficient. Tier 2 Part Assembly : A lot of items are only available to be put together using an Assembler, and this is one of the most crucial machines you can unlock.

: A lot of items are only available to be put together using an Assembler, and this is one of the most crucial machines you can unlock. Tier 2 Resource Sink Bonus Program : Getting the AWESOME Shop is an exciting new building that allows you to spend coupons to unlock blueprints.

: Getting the AWESOME Shop is an exciting new building that allows you to spend coupons to unlock blueprints. Tier 3 Coal Power : Upgrading your power grid with Coal Generators is the next-best step to making a much-improved factory.

: Upgrading your power grid with Coal Generators is the next-best step to making a much-improved factory. Tier 5 Oil Processing: Extracting Oil and refining fluids with a Refinery is another crucial part of Satisfactory that you should start unlocking right away, and you can now create items like Rubber and Fuel.

Now that you’ve learned everything there is to know about Tiers and Milestones, you should learn all about how to make a train system and what the best Alternate Recipes are.