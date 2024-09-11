Satisfactory Hard Drive tier list: Best Alternate Recipes ranked

Satisfactory players can find Hard Drives to unlock Alternate Recipes, and this tier list will rank the best and the worst recipes you can claim.

Satisfactory 1.0 is an exciting resource grind, so long as you don’t have to deal with the game crashing on launch. The open-world factory builder has a lot to offer new and old players and Alternate Recipes are required for creating new items.

There are a whopping 97 Hard Drives to find across the game’s world and 85 Alternate Recipes to learn, so here’s a ranked tier list of the best ones to get in Satisfactory.

How to unlock Hard Drives and Alternate Recipes

Players can find Hard Drives at random Crash Sites across the open world. Using your Scanner, you can locate these Crash Sites. After researching a Hard Drive in the MAM, you’ll have a choice of one Alternate Recipe from two or three options.

Choose wisely, because one recipe may be better than the other. Luckily, there are nearly 100 Crash Sites to discover, so you’ll have plenty of time to find Alternate Recipes, which are blueprints for creating certain products.

Best Alternate Recipes/Hard Drives in Satisfactory tier list

S-Tier Alternate Recipes

S-Tier Alternate Recipes

Any Alternate Recipe under S-Tier is a must-have for any of your factories. These will make producing goods so much more efficient than the other recipes in lower tiers, so you’re lucky if you come across these.

Caterium Circuit Board

Caterium Computer

Copper Alloy Ingot

Crystal Computer

Heavy Encased Frame

Silicon Circuit Board

Super-State Computer

A-Tier Alternate Recipes

A-Tier Alternate Recipes still make great products, and you should certainly choose them when you find them. However, they’re just not as worthwhile as S-Tier, although you still want to aim for these when opening Hard Drives.

Automated Speed Wiring

Coated Cable

Coke Steel Ingot

Diluted Fuel

Fused Wire

Heavy Oil Residue

Recycled Plastic

Recycled Rubber

Steel Rod

Steel Screw

Turbo Heavy Fuel

B-Tier Alternate Recipes

The Alternate Recipes in B-Tier can grant you decent results, but you shouldn’t be relying on them if you’re looking for the best outcome. Sure, these can create adequate products without using too much power and resources, but they’re not the most recommended.

Adhered Iron Plate

Cast Screw

Caterium Wire

Encased Industrial Pipe

Electric Motor

Heavy Flexible Frame

Insulated Cable

Residual Fuel

Rigour Motor

Silicon High-Speed Connector

Steel coated Plate

Steeled Frame

Stitched Iron Plate

Uranium Fuel Unit

C-Tier Alternate Recipes

While these aren’t the worst options, C-Tier Alternate Recipes won’t offer you much. They may prove useful in dire situations, but they won’t get you the most bang for your buck compared to the higher tiers.

Coated Iron Plate

Copper Rotor

Electrode-Aluminum Scrap

Fine Concrete

Heat Exchanger

Heat-Fused Frame

Infused Uranium Cell

Plastic Smart Plating

Radio Control System

Solid Steel Ingot

Steamed Copper Sheet

Steel Rotor

Turbo Blend Fuel

Turbo Electric Motor

Turbo Pressure Motor

Wet Concrete

D-Tier Alternate Recipes

Any recipes in D-Tier are hard to ever recommend compared to the game’s other Alternate Recipes from Hard Drives. Only on rare occasions should you go for these recipes, but otherwise they’re not worth the research.

Coated Iron Canister

Crystal Beacon

Fine Black Powder

Flexible Framework

Fused Quickwire

Instant Scrap

Insulated Crystal Oscillator

Iron Alloy Ingot

Iron Wire

Polyester Fabric

Pure Aluminum Ingot

Pure Copper Ingot

Pure Iron Ingot

Pure Quartz Crystal

Quickwire Stator

Rubber Concrete

Sloppy Alumina

F-Tier Alternate Recipes

These are all of the F-Tier Alternate Recipes that almost never should be used in your factories. They cost the most resources and power, making them the worst choices.

Bolted Frame

Bolted Iron Plate

Cheap Silica

Classic Battery

Compacted Steel Ingot

Cooling Device

Electrode Circuit Board

Electromagnetic Connection Rod

Fertile Uranium

Instant Plutonium Cell

OC Supercomputer

Plutonium Fuel Unit

Pure Caterium Ingot

Radio Connection Unit

Steel Canister

Now that you know about the best and worst Alternate Recipes and Hard Drives in Satisfactory, you should also learn about creating a dedicated server for you and your friends.