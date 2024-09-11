Satisfactory Hard Drive tier list: Best Alternate Recipes ranked

Satisfactory Hard Drive tier list: Best Alternate Recipes rankedCoffee Stain Studios
Satisfactory players can find Hard Drives to unlock Alternate Recipes, and this tier list will rank the best and the worst recipes you can claim.
Satisfactory 1.0 is an exciting resource grind, so long as you don’t have to deal with the game crashing on launch. The open-world factory builder has a lot to offer new and old players and Alternate Recipes are required for creating new items.
There are a whopping 97 Hard Drives to find across the game’s world and 85 Alternate Recipes to learn, so here’s a ranked tier list of the best ones to get in Satisfactory.
How to unlock Hard Drives and Alternate Recipes
Players can find Hard Drives at random Crash Sites across the open world. Using your Scanner, you can locate these Crash Sites. After researching a Hard Drive in the MAM, you’ll have a choice of one Alternate Recipe from two or three options.
Choose wisely, because one recipe may be better than the other. Luckily, there are nearly 100 Crash Sites to discover, so you’ll have plenty of time to find Alternate Recipes, which are blueprints for creating certain products.
Best Alternate Recipes/Hard Drives in Satisfactory tier list
- S Tier: Best recipes
- A Tier: Great recipes
- B Tier: Good recipes
- C Tier: Okay recipes
- D Tier: Not recommended recipes
- F Tier: Worst recipes
S-Tier Alternate Recipes
Any Alternate Recipe under S-Tier is a must-have for any of your factories. These will make producing goods so much more efficient than the other recipes in lower tiers, so you’re lucky if you come across these.
- Caterium Circuit Board
- Caterium Computer
- Copper Alloy Ingot
- Crystal Computer
- Heavy Encased Frame
- Silicon Circuit Board
- Super-State Computer
A-Tier Alternate Recipes
A-Tier Alternate Recipes still make great products, and you should certainly choose them when you find them. However, they’re just not as worthwhile as S-Tier, although you still want to aim for these when opening Hard Drives.
- Automated Speed Wiring
- Coated Cable
- Coke Steel Ingot
- Diluted Fuel
- Fused Wire
- Heavy Oil Residue
- Recycled Plastic
- Recycled Rubber
- Steel Rod
- Steel Screw
- Turbo Heavy Fuel
B-Tier Alternate Recipes
The Alternate Recipes in B-Tier can grant you decent results, but you shouldn’t be relying on them if you’re looking for the best outcome. Sure, these can create adequate products without using too much power and resources, but they’re not the most recommended.
- Adhered Iron Plate
- Cast Screw
- Caterium Wire
- Encased Industrial Pipe
- Electric Motor
- Heavy Flexible Frame
- Insulated Cable
- Residual Fuel
- Rigour Motor
- Silicon High-Speed Connector
- Steel coated Plate
- Steeled Frame
- Stitched Iron Plate
- Uranium Fuel Unit
C-Tier Alternate Recipes
While these aren’t the worst options, C-Tier Alternate Recipes won’t offer you much. They may prove useful in dire situations, but they won’t get you the most bang for your buck compared to the higher tiers.
- Coated Iron Plate
- Copper Rotor
- Electrode-Aluminum Scrap
- Fine Concrete
- Heat Exchanger
- Heat-Fused Frame
- Infused Uranium Cell
- Plastic Smart Plating
- Radio Control System
- Solid Steel Ingot
- Steamed Copper Sheet
- Steel Rotor
- Turbo Blend Fuel
- Turbo Electric Motor
- Turbo Pressure Motor
- Wet Concrete
D-Tier Alternate Recipes
Any recipes in D-Tier are hard to ever recommend compared to the game’s other Alternate Recipes from Hard Drives. Only on rare occasions should you go for these recipes, but otherwise they’re not worth the research.
- Coated Iron Canister
- Crystal Beacon
- Fine Black Powder
- Flexible Framework
- Fused Quickwire
- Instant Scrap
- Insulated Crystal Oscillator
- Iron Alloy Ingot
- Iron Wire
- Polyester Fabric
- Pure Aluminum Ingot
- Pure Copper Ingot
- Pure Iron Ingot
- Pure Quartz Crystal
- Quickwire Stator
- Rubber Concrete
- Sloppy Alumina
F-Tier Alternate Recipes
These are all of the F-Tier Alternate Recipes that almost never should be used in your factories. They cost the most resources and power, making them the worst choices.
- Bolted Frame
- Bolted Iron Plate
- Cheap Silica
- Classic Battery
- Compacted Steel Ingot
- Cooling Device
- Electrode Circuit Board
- Electromagnetic Connection Rod
- Fertile Uranium
- Instant Plutonium Cell
- OC Supercomputer
- Plutonium Fuel Unit
- Pure Caterium Ingot
- Radio Connection Unit
- Steel Canister
