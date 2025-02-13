Saros: Release window, story, trailers & everything we know

The February PlayStation State of Play showcase wrapped up by announcing an exciting new IP, Saros, with Finnish game developer Housemarque unveiling their latest project.

While it is still early days, we already have a solid understanding of what Saros will entail, with a cinematic trailer and story details already revealed.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming PlayStation exclusive, Saros.

Release window

Saros has been given a 2026 release window. However, no further specifics about when the game will be released have been teased.

Article continues after ad

Since the State of Play was the first time this game was announced, don’t expect it to arrive on PlayStation 5 too soon.

Story

PlayStation Saros will be a feast for the eyes and include a unique story.

Details revealed via a PlayStation Blog post tease that Saros will be a “haunting story” about a lost off-world colony called Carcosa. The colony is shadowed by an “ominous eclipse” that will likely be pivotal to the game’s story.

Players will take control of Arjun Devraj (Rahul Kohli), a “powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The narrative will combine a detailed, character-focused story with an exploration of the lengths humanity will go to to “create a new future.”

Gameplay

PlayStation Enemies appear to be larger than life in the PlayStation IP.

Saros will be a third-person action-adventure title. Building off the dev’s last game, Returnal, this new IP will include key gameplay distinctions to set itself apart.

These include introducing permanent resources and progression, “making every death valuable.”

What does this mean exactly? Each time you meet your demise in Saros, the environment as you know it will change completely, offering fresh and terrifying new challenges. However, you’ll be able to choose and build your loadout that will continue to evolve each time you revive.

Article continues after ad

From weapons to suit upgrades, the idea is to “come back stronger” and help Carcosa “overcome its challenges.”

Trailers

A cinematic trailer announcing Saros was dropped during the February State of Play PlayStation event.

While gameplay details were scarce, this footage did show off a desolate and terrifying new world, some big enemies, and more.

Article continues after ad

We expect to see more videos detailing the game arriving in the coming months, so be sure to check back in as we keep you updated on all the latest news regarding PlayStation’s brand-new IP, Saros.