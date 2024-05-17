Sanhua in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Sanhua is a 4-star playable character in the upcoming gacha game Wuthering Waves. Here is what we know about her so far.

A brand new gacha title Wuthering Waves is set for release on May 22, 2024. With the release, the developers will offer fans several playable characters right at launch. These include 5-star units like Chalcharo, Jiyan, and Yinlin, and 4-star units like Chixia, and Baizhi.

Sanhua is one such 4-star unit that will be available alongside the game’s release. She will be free to claim as part of the Gift of Thawing Frost event where you need to log in for five days.

If you are curious about this character, here is what you need to know about her.

Sanhua will be available at launch on May 22, 2024. If you want to get her at launch, you need to pull her from the banner. Otherwise, you can claim her from the free event mentioned earlier.

Who is Sanhua in Wuthering Waves?

Kuro Games Sanhua can be claimed for free in Wuthering Waves

Sanhua is a calm and collected character as shown in Wuthering Waves. She is the protector of Jinxi and has a distinct perception of the world compared to others. She uses her ability to create snow to keep her body and surrounding temperature below average.

She is a dedicated individual committed to protecting others while finding solace in the art of swordplay.

Sanhua element and weapon

Sanhua uses the Glacio element in Wuthering Waves. As for her weapon, she wields a Sword in the game similar to Yangyang.

Sanhua is a DPS unit in Wuthering Waves and her kit revolves around self-buff and collecting stacks. She is a decent unit considering you can get her for free, and will come in handy early in the game.

Sanhua gameplay in Wuthering Waves

Sanhua’s kit revolves around gaining Clarity stacks. You can acquire these by performing Basic ATKs and using abilities like Freezing Thorn, Eternal Frost, and Glacial Gaze. When playing as Sanhua, you can hold her Basic ATK and move your cursor. Once you release it, Sanhua will deal massive Glacio damage in that area.

This hold attack by Sanhua will denote any Ice Prism or Glacier she might have created. The area over which this damage is dealt depends on the Clarity stacks that Sanhua has. She can have a maximum of two stacks at a time. Finally, if you use Sanhua’s Intro skill, then the damage dealt by the hold ATK is enhanced by 20%.

