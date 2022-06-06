Sackboy: A Big Adventure could be the next PS5 game to come to PC

Another Sony PlayStation exclusive could be bound for PC as a claim that Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be making the move to the platform has been certified and deemed to be credible.

It’s no secret that Sony has been looking to expand the availability of some of their PlayStation exclusives to make them more obtainable. One of the logical reasons behind this is that Sony will make itself a lot more money by increasing the number of platforms its games can be accessed on.

In the last few years, we’ve seen God of War receive a PC port, as well as other titles like Guerilla Games’ Horizon. Not only that, but it also seems pretty likely that the bullet-hell shooter Returnal is also headed to PC as well.

Now, it could be the time for Sumo Digital’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure to find itself a new audience to entice.

More Sony PlayStation exclusives headed to PC

If you’re looking for a fun, cutesy platformer that isn’t overly difficult, then Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a solid option. It dispenses with the 2.5D perspective of the previous LittleBigPlanet games and goes full-blown 3D platformer with collecting, jumping, and enemy bopping.

The fact that it can be enjoyed in co-op is also another positive and these are some of the reasons why the game might be making the jump to PC.

A Reddit user by the name of glockpopp recently claimed that: “It [Sackboy] will be the next Playstation game to be released after the Uncharted Collection on PC. It will include raytraced shadows, ambient occlusion, and lightning & will have DLSS. Dualsense support. The port has already been done since last year. I sent proof to the mods, they can vouch for me.”

A follow-up post from one of the mods appeared to confirm the OP’s claims: “OP sent us assets which seems to align with this being accurate.”

Reddit mods are usually very firm on matters such as these, so it would appear that Sackboy will indeed be making its way to PC in the near future.

No official announcement has been made just yet, so we’d have to think it’s only a matter of time until this becomes concrete.