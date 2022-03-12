Russia legalizes piracy of games amid global sanctions

After game developers like Activision-Blizzard, Sony, Microsoft, and more pull out of the Russian market due to global sanctions, the nation has essentially legalized the piracy of games and other digital media.

Game developers have been pulling out of Russia left, right, and center due to the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

Most big developers like Activision-Blizzard, EA, Sony, Microsoft, and more have pulled games from the country’s market due to global sanctions. Even Twitch has been forced to withhold payments to Russian streamers.

However, to try and combat the sanctions, the Russian government has essentially legalized piracy of games and other digital media like films.

A new law passed in the last week waives the need for Russian companies to pay patent holders from “unfriendly countries” for the use of their intellectual property.

Most Western countries are covered under the definition, including the entirety of the EU plus the United States.

“This will smooth out the impact on the market of breaks in supply chains, as well as the shortage of goods and services that arose due to new sanctions by Western countries,” Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development told state media before the law was passed.

While not explicitly stating so, the law in effect legalizes piracy. Russian politicians have also pushed for the unblocking of torrent sites to help with the piracy of films and TV shows.

Депутат Госдумы Дмитрий Ионин предложил разблокировать RuTracker Так как многие западные студии отказались от выпуска новых кинолент в России, парламентарий считает, что благодаря торрент-трекеру пользователи смогут увидеть голливудские фильмы. pic.twitter.com/muO1VitjTO — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) March 3, 2022

The new law won’t allow Russian users to play live-service games ⁠— although there are reports of players using VPNs to skirt the restrictions. However, it will allow them to access offline titles with ease.

Ukraine’s deputy Prime Minister, Mykhalio Fedorov, called on “all game development companies and esports platforms” to suspend Russian operations on March 2.