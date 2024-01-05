Will Rugby 24 have licensed teams?

Looking to head into Rugby 24 and play as your favorite team or country? Well for that you need to know if Rugby 24 has licensed teams. So, let’s take a look and find out.

Similar to the likes of EA FC, the highly anticipated Rugby 24 will bring the popular sport back to the smaller screen, just in time for the Six Nations, and will allow players the chance to score epic tries and win some exciting competitions by defeating other teams in either multiplayer mode, career mode, or in your own match.

However, will you be able to play as your favorite team or country in Rugby 24? Well, for that you’ll need to make sure the game will have licensed teams. So, to help you out, here’s everything you need to know about licensed teams in Rugby 24.

Does Rugby 24 have licensed teams?

Nacon Control your favorite players or country thanks to the licensed teams.

Rugby fans will be thrilled to find out that yes, Rugby 24 does have officially licensed teams in the game, meaning you can use some of your favorite teams and your chosen country.

While the game was unfortunately delayed until January 2024, it was revealed in the delay statement that “The team has been working hard to adjust the gameplay, represent the sport as accurately as possible, and integrate all the officially licensed teams, which include over 130 countries and 15 leagues.” So it does give us a great insight into all the licensed teams we’ll be getting.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Rugby 24 has licensed teams for you to enjoy. While waiting for the game to come out, take a look at some of our other sports coverage.

