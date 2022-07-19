Rollerdrome: Release date, trailer, platforms & everything we know

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

Rollerdrome is an interesting hybrid of third-person action and sports-infused rollerblading, and here’s all the latest on this exciting-looking shooting game.

It’s hard to come up with novel concepts in 2022, but that’s exactly what the folks over at Roll7 have been able to achieve with the manic Rollerdrome.

The all-action experience challenges players to “dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter.”

Catch up with Rollerdrome and find out everything from its release date to which platforms it will be skating onto!

Those eager to hop into the Rollerdrome will be able to do so on August 16, 2022, with official confirmation of the date coming through the game’s reveal trailer.

Rollerdrome gameplay

Roll7 has something unlike anything else on the market on its hands in Rollerdrome as the third-person action shooter “seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other.”

Using a variety of weapons and tools, players must rollerblade their way around various arenas scoring kills and using their elusive skating skills to take down opponents.

Rollerdrome features several different modes and a thumping soundtrack, and players must fight to become the Rollerdrome champion. But will players be able to “unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation’s true intentions?”

Rollerdrome trailer

The game’s reveal trailer was announced during Sony’s June 2022 State of Play and gave the game’s first exposure to the world and showed off its blistering pace and furious action.

Rollerdrome platforms

Those tempted by Rollerdrome’s tantalizing gameplay will be wondering which platforms the game is heading to, well, users on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam will be relieved to know Rollerdrome is zooming its way to these platforms.

Roll7 hasn’t mentioned Rollerdrome coming to any Xbox console or Switch device just yet, but it doesn’t mean it won’t further down the line.

