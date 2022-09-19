Rockstar responds to massive GTA 6 leak and rumors of release delay

Rockstar Games has moved quickly to pour cold water on rumors of a delayed release date for GTA 6, after a number of revealing leaks went viral.

The battle between hackers and developers is on with Grand Theft Auto 6, as the developers have posted a public statement on the illegal release of details for their upcoming title.

On September 18, the biggest industry trend across all social media platforms was – once again – GTA 6. This time, though, it wasn’t because those behind the project had dropped a teaser, trailer, or anything official.

Instead, leakers have unveiled vehicles, characters, weapons, and even a first look at the Vice City map without any prior permission. This has prompted a strong response from Rockstar.

Rockstar statement on GTA 6 leaks

The game developers have been under enormous public pressure to reveal Grand Theft Auto’s next installment for some time now, especially after a barrage of leaked details surfaced.

While many fans have been left wondering if this development setback may affect the project’s schedule, Rockstar has assured the community this will not be the case.

In an official statement posted to Twitter, they said: “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our system, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.

At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

It continued: “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way,” confirming the leaks were indeed real.

“Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

The next Grand Theft Auto game was confirmed to be in development in February 2022 and, at the time of writing, has no set release date.