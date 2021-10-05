Rocket League adds James Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla for 007 crossover

James Bond is back, with Rocket League adding the Aston Martin Valhalla later this week to celebrate the release of No Time To Die.

Rocket League is getting another James Bond crossover event starting this week, with the super spy’s latest vehicle, the Aston Martin Valhalla, being added on October 7.

Fresh from appearing in the latest Bond movie “No Time To Die”, the Valhalla marks the game’s first hybrid car – so you can flip around Rocket League’s signature arenas and be environmentally conscious while doing so.

Aston Martin Valhalla joins Rocket League

In a new blog post, the car was confirmed to be coming to the Rocket League Item Shop for 1100 Credits. For that price, players will get the Valhalla vehicle, the Valhalla Wheels pack, engine audio, and a Reel Life Decal.

Advertisement

Players can also pick up the Bond 007 Collection, which includes the previously available Aston Martin DB5 as well as the Valhalla content for 2000 Credits. Three new in-game challenges will reward players with the DB5 player banner, 007 Avatar border, and 00 Agent Player title.

A new in-game event, Agents Vs Villains, will kick off on October 8. Rocket League’s official Twitch channel will showcase the mode on that day.