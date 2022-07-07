Peter Weller returns for gritty RoboCop: Rogue City game launching in 2023

Brianna Reeves . 12 hours ago

Actor Peter Weller will once more portray RoboCop in ‘RoboCop: Rogue City,’ a gritty FPS game set to hit store shelves in mid-2023.

Publisher Nacon originally announced Rogue City during its Nacon Connect event in July 2021, promising an action-packed FPS title set in the RoboCop universe.

‘Terminator: Resistance’ developer Teyon is producing the project, which will place players in the role of the cybernetically-enhanced Alex Murphy.

While this doesn’t mark RoboCop’s first interactive experience, Rogue City’s gameplay reveal trailer suggests it could prove a cut above the rest.

Nacon finally shows off Teyon’s RoboCop: Rogue City game

MGM, Nacon Peter Weller returns in the iconic role.

During its Nacon Connect presentation, publisher Nacon showcased a first look at the bloody action in RoboCop: Rogue City.

Peter Weller, who played the titular character on film, will voice RoboCop in the upcoming adventure set in crime-ridden Detroit, Michigan.

Though Teyon based RoboCop: Rogue City’s story on the 1987 classic, players can expect dialogue choices to fuel the experience. Teyon and Nacon have also teased open-ended exploration in Detroit. As of writing, however, there’s no word on whether the game will feature a fully open world.

The trailer ends with confirmation that Rogue City will arrive in June 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Since its debut in the late 1980s, RoboCop has received its fair share of video game adaptations. Data East produced a side-scrolling beat ’em up in 1988, for example. Several other developers throughout the decades have taken a stab at the series, as well.

As a result, RoboCop has appeared in everything from side-scrollers to free-to-play mobile titles. Fans hardly remember any of the projects fondly, though. Here’s to hoping Teyon can flip the script when its RoboCop: Rogue City game arrives next summer.