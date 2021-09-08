How to redeem Roblox anime fighting sim codes – September 2021

There’s a wide array of activities players can partake in while playing Roblox in 2021, with Anime Fighting rising to be one of the most popular modes. If you’re looking to get ahead in the game, there are a whole host of codes you can redeem to give you some free items.

Released back in 2006, Roblox has vast similarities to Minecraft, remaining one of the most consistently played games worldwide throughout the last 15 years. Now, the game bolsters some incredible mini-games within and a lot of content for players to dive into.

One of the games fans have found a lot of fun with is the Anime Fighting Simulator, allowing players to battle against some Legendary characters such as Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer. Players will want to acquire some additional currency within the server to gain more gear to tackle these quests.

We’re going to run over all of the current codes that can be used within the server, and how you’ll be able to join it!

How to join Roblox’s Anime Fighting Simulator

If you’re currently looking to jump into the server, you’re going to want to head over to the official Roblox page for DUNGEONS anime fighting simulator.

Once you head over to the site, you’ll want to press the green button with the triangle on the right-hand side of the screen to play the game. Then you’ll simply need to log into your Roblox account, and you should be good to go to jump into the action.

Within the server, there’s a lot of opportunities for players to dive into. From choosing classes such as Shinobi, Reaper, and Ghoul, you’ll be able to partake in quests and eventually boss fights based on some powerful bosses throughout the realm of anime.

Roblox Anime Fighting codes – September 2021

Below are all the active codes within Roblox’s anime fighting sim, along with the amount of currency and other resources you’ll get by redeeming them.

Code Reward 300ksubstigretv Chikara Shards emperadorwapo 1,500 Chikara Shards 2millionsingRoup! 20,000 Chikara Shards kelvin600k 3,000 Chikara Shards Defildpromo Chikara Shards Mrrhino50k 2,000 Chikara Shards medtw50k 2,000 Chikara Shards elemperador100k! 5,000 Chikara Shards Bigboi100k Chikara Shards subtodefildplays 1,000 Chikara Shards NNG Chikara Shards sub2hakimbo Chikara Shards Defildyen 1,000 Yen: frango2yen 500 Yen sub2tplanetmilo 500 Yen subtomrrhino 500 Yen defild700k Chikara Shards Tigre200k Chikara Shards sub2emperadormaxi Chikara Shards tigretvsub Chikara Shards subfrango Chikara Shards

New codes surface every month, and we will update you here with the full list of active ones to redeem!

How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes

Now that you know which codes are available, you’ll need to redeem them in-game!

To redeem these codes, simply follow these steps:

Look for the blue Twitter Logo within the game.

within the game. Click that.

You’ll then be prompted with a screen that instructs you to enter the code into the following block.

the following block. That’s it! Your code should now be redeemed.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about redeeming codes in the Anime Fighting Simulator!