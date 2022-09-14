Rise of the Ronin: Release period, trailer, platforms & everything we know

Rise of the Ronin is the next IP from the talented Team Ninja group and the Japan-based game embraces major RPG and combat elements along the way.

After a successful foray into the Souls-inspired Nioh franchise, Team Ninja have shifted their attention towards a new direction – Rise of the Ronin.

The title was announced during the Sony State of Play event on September 13, 2022, and gave long-time fans of the company new reasons to be excited as the RPG-action game tackles the issues of a conflict-ridden Japan.

Rise of the Ronin release period

If you like the look of Rise of the Ronin then we’re afraid you’ll be facing quite a wait as Team Ninja has penciled it in for some time in 2024.

This is generally a longer time frame than most new games, so whilst the game is looking great, it’s clearly still got a hefty amount of time in development yet.

Rise of the Ronin story & gameplay

Set in 1863 Japan, Rise of the Ronin is described by PlayStation as a: “Combat-focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change. It is the very end of a 300-year long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu”. Set in the late 19th century, Japan is facing the darkest of times as it struggles with its oppressive rulers and deadly diseases while western influence permeates as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions.”

The game is set to provide players with a liberating traversal experience as your Ronin will be able to use their agility to dash around the map, a horse to make land access even quicker, or a set of manufactured wings to glide through the skies.

Team Ninja are experts when it comes to combat-heavy situations and Rise of the Ronin features gritty, grizzly battles against enemy soldiers with a variety of tools at your disposal.

Rise of the Ronin trailer

The reveal trailer unveiled at a Sony State of Play presentation is the only exposure the game has had thus far, and you can see it for yourself below.

Rise of the Ronin platforms

Team Ninja and Sony have made it quite clear that Rise of the Ronin will only be a PS5 Console Exclusive for the foreseeable future.

The use of the word “console” is quite interesting though, as it entails that Sony will be open to bringing the game to PC like they’ve done with multiple PlayStation titles.

