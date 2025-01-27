Rise of the Ronin PC release date revealed and it’s sooner than you think

It’s been over six months since Rise of the Ronin was released onto the PlayStation 5 to a fantastic reception. Now, it’s coming to PC, and it’s much sooner than many were expecting.

Developed by Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin sported an epic open world filled with tense battles with a variety of weapons and a storyline that is bound to keep you roped in for hours. It’s safe to say, that when it released, fans were eager for DLCs and more content.

While there’s no word regarding any extra content, a whole new number of players will soon be able to dive into Rise of the Ronin, after Team Ninja revealed its imminent arrival to Steam.

As shared on the Team Ninja X account and on YouTube, it was revealed that Rise of the Ronin would be arriving to PC on March 11, at a discounted price.

“Released on PS5 last year, this open-world game is set in the late Edo period and sees players carve out their own destiny as ronin samurai. On sale Tuesday, March 11, 2025! It now supports various PC features such as ultra-wide monitors.”

Naturally, the new platform will introduce various PC features, from the aforementioned ultra-wide monitor support, to new Ray tracing, 120FPS, and 8k resolution support.

Players will be able to dive into the game for $49.99 and it will come with all the same bonus content included with the PlayStation 5 version. These include:

Four combat styles: Hayabusa-ryu for Katana Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata Nioh-ryu for Katana Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana

Iga Ninja’s Katana

Iga Ninja Armor Set (a four-piece set)

PC players can pre-purchase Rise of the Ronin in anticipation of its release date, but you won’t have long to wait, until it finally hits your screens.