Riot servers down: Valorant, League & Wild Rift server status updates

Riot servers are down, causing service interruptions for all of its multiplayer games. These include League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. For updates on whether or not they’re experiencing downtime in any (or, in some cases, all of) their games, you can find out here.

Due to the nature of Riot’s games as competitive multiplayer titles, they’re legitimately unplayable if there are server outages or maintenances occurring. Games like Valorant and League of Legends are incredibly popular, so server outages tend to affect a great deal of users when they occur.

Maintenances are often planned in advance and come along with the latest patch, resulting in a few hours of downtime for each title as new patches are implemented. Meanwhile, server outages can happen out of the blue and take down service for all of these multiplayer titles.

To find out whether the servers are experiencing issues for your favorite Riot title, we’ll have the latest information listed here.

Riot servers down? Valorant, League, Wild Rift and more

Even for those wanting to hit the gun range on Valorant or test some things out in League’s practice tool, those aren’t available due when servers are down.

Currently, users have reported that Riot servers are experiencing login issues across all their titles. Every game is affected, and some users are unable to log in. Those who are able to get into the game are experience issues loading certain parts of the client like the friends list across all titles.

While Riot Games’ official server status website says there are no issues, those trying to log into any of their games will get a status updating saying that they’re aware of login issues and are working toward a solution for the problem.

At the time of writing, servers are still down for many users across League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.