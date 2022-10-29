Riot Mortdog reveals Bel’Veth for TFT Set 8

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

TFT’s lead designer, Riot Mortdog, revealed that Bel’Veth will be coming in set 8. Her announcement hasn’t stopped fans from asking for Rammus, though.

With TFT Set 7 well underway, fans have been speculating about which League of Legends champions we’ll be seeing next in the auto-chess style LoL spinoff.

Now, Lead TFT designer Mortdog has confirmed Bel’Veth’s arrival in an announcement tweet; however, it took some convincing for fans to be sold on the fact that she’s coming to Set 8.

Bel’Veth is coming to TFT with Set 8

With TFT Set 8 on the horizon, it’s only natural that new additions to TFT start getting revealed. Riot’s very own Mortdog has broken the floodgates for fan speculation by confirming Bel’Veth for Set 8.

However, the way in which he did it led some fans astray in thinking that he was doing it merely to dunk on Rammus, a much-requested addition to TFT.

However, Mortdog would later clarify that the Bel’Veth announcement is real on stream a day after his initial tweet. His stream titled “Bel’veth in Set 8?! It’s too lit! The beginning of spoiler season is HYPE!” doesn’t leave much to the imagination.

Even then, his viewers were still questioning the validity of his reveal. He would go on to address the topic on his stream. “I don’t know how much more clear I can be. The Bel’Veth thing posted on Twitter yesterday is real. I had to get that comms approved, that is a real spoiler.”

Bel’Veth’s Void origin leaves a lot of room for synergies in Set 8 and could hint at the return of Void champions to the TFT rotation.

Unfortunately, nothing else about TFT Set 8 has been confirmed at the time of writing other than the fact that Rammus won’t be appearing in it.