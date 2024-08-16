“Ridiculous” new Minecraft update is breaking the game like never before

Minecraft’s newest snapshot update has introduced more physics for Minecarts, with players completely breaking the game by crafting cannons and other devious devices to launch creatures into outer space.

Minecraft is truly a game that is only limited by your own creativity. There are endless possibilities for what you can achieve, build, and explore in its continuous, randomly generating world.

On top of that, developers Mojang are consistently adding more content to the game, releasing new blocks, mobs, and biomes in updates called snapshots.

Now the most recent snapshot for Minecraft has dropped to players, and it has completely broken the game as we know it, with many calling it “ridiculous”.

Minecraft snapshot 24w33a saw many new features being added to the game. One of which included a nice quality-of-life update to Minecarts, which the devs want to make “a viable [travel] option for players compared to other late-game options”.

Of course, players were keen to hop in and test what they could do with the new cart features. Many discovered that you could actually use powered rails to boost the speed of a Minecart to ridiculous degrees, and then eventually launch the poor soul trapped in it.

Players have already begun experimenting with what this new technology could mean, with some making TNT cannons, and others even sending poor llamas flying into the sunset.

However, the most hilarious feat with the new feature has to be sending the Ender Dragon, the game’s most challenging boss, into the abyss – never to be seen again.

Since this is just a snapshot of the upcoming changes, there is a chance Mojang will go back and revert it to prevent more llamas from being sent flying.

But the devs have always embraced player creativity, meaning we may see a new meta of flying Minecarts emerging.