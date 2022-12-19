Returnal PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Returnal PC system requirements have been revealed, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the third-person shooter.

After launching on PS5 back in 2021, Returnal is finally making its way to PC, giving third-person shooter fans the chance to delve into its adrenaline-fueled combat. However, players looking to shoot their way through the alien hordes and master the game’s fast-paced combat will need to know what hardware is required to run it smoothly.

After all, dying due to low FPS and stutters will prove incredibly frustrating, especially when you’re on a game-winning run. Fortunately, our Returnal system requirements guide has all the minimum and recommended hardware you need to play Returnal smoothly.

Article continues after ad

So, before you go placing that Returnal pre-order, we recommend looking at all the PC system requirements below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Returnal PC system requirements

Housemarque Returnal requires some pretty decent specs to run.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

So, there you have it, that’s all the Returnal system requirements you need to run the game smoothly on PC. Make sure you check out our gaming page for the latest news and guides on all the upcoming titles.