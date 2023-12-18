Retiring LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest gets great deal at Amazon

The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest is retiring at the end of 2023. Haven’t grabbed it yet? Well, now is the time. Amazon is offering this LEGO Star Wars set at a great discount.

Billed as the ultimate build for The Mandalorian fans, the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest is a must-have kit for LEGO Star Wars collectors. It is, indeed, part of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. In addition, this LEGO Star Wars set made the top of our list featuring the best LEGO Star Wars Collector Series sets of all time.

LEGO

The intricately detailed LEGO replica of Din Djarin’s gunship features myriad elements reminiscent of the original (when it was still in working condition, that is). As The Mandalorian enthusiasts will know (for those who don’t — spoiler alert) The Razor Crest was destroyed during the Battle of Tython.

However, with this LEGO Star Wars kit, you can resurrect the Mandalorian bounty hunter’s iconic military craft. Brick by brick.

Of course, when you have completed your brick-built The Razor Crest, you can immerse yourself into becoming a bounty hunter in the galaxy far, far away. However, bounty hunting is not for the young. You will have to be aged 18 and up. Yup, it is best to leave the bounty-hunting business to the adults.

LEGO

Comprising 6187 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest measures 10 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and 29 inches long. Thanks to its sheer size, the interior of this LEGO-reimagined Star Wars starship is endowed with myriad authentic elements. So, let us take a look inside.

The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest provides LEGO builders easy access to the living quarters. The cockpit and enormous engines are removable. There is also a duo of side hatches and a hydraulic rear hatch.

The interior features items, such as a blaster cabinet and a carbon-freezing chamber. In addition, the LEGO version of the armored transport shuttle is equipped with a detachable escape pod, replete with space for one minifigure.

So, which minifigures are included? Well, there are The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, and Kuiil. The kit also contains a Grogu LEGO figure and a buildable Blurgg figure.

LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or the LEGO Star Wars fan in your life. It not only provides an immersive building experience, which will keep you occupied for hours on end, but it also promises an adventure-filled playing experience.

When you are done playing (you will probably have to make time for Christmas lunch), you can display it. The LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest will make a great centerpiece.

It is worth noting, however, that this LEGO Star Wars set will soon be retired to the galaxy far, far away. So, if you haven’t grabbed it yet, it is best to do it now.

In addition, Amazon is offering it at a 10% discount. Amazon has dropped the price of the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest by $60 to $539.94.

Did you miss out on other LEGO Star Wars sets retiring at the end of 2023? Not to worry. We have you covered. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the LEGO Star Wars sets retiring in 2023.

LEGO

