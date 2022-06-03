Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion: Shadows of Rose DLC release date, new features, more

Following the success of Resident Evil Village, new DLC has finally been confirmed as Capcom is set to launch three distinct add-ons as part of the Winters’ Expansion. From the new Shadows of Rose story to a third-person mode, here’s everything on the way.

Resident Evil Village, the eighth main chapter in the Resident Evil series, ended by wrapping up many plot points (some of which had existed since RE1). However like any good sequel, it also created a whole load of new questions, and fans will eagerly want answers.

The good news is Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil Village DLC is indeed coming during their E3 2021 presentation, and now, thanks to the Capcom Showcase 2022 event, we know exactly what to expect.

From a release date to early gameplay details, here’s a full breakdown of all you need to know about the upcoming batch of content.

Resident Evil Village DLC release date

New Resident Evil Village content included in the Winters’ Expansion bundle is set to launch on Friday, October 28. This marks 17 months since the base game launched and revitalized the iconic horror franchise.

Players across all platforms will have access to the content simultaneously once it goes live.

Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion content

Three core additions will soon be available in Resident Evil Village as Capcom is releasing not only new story content, but new ways to experience the game.

Below is a full rundown on everything included in the upcoming Winters’ Expansion.

Shadows of Rose DLC

Picking up right where the post-credits scene left off, the next chapter of Resident Evil Village follows Rose Winters, daughter of base-game protagonist Ethan Winters.

Set entirely in a third-person perspective, this new follow-up takes place inside the consciousness of the Megamycete. Thus, it’s safe to expect not only some otherworldly enemies but also some terrifying areas too as Rose looks to free herself of her mystical powers.

It’s currently unclear how long this new chapter may be. Though it’s safe to expect at least a few hours of fresh content if previous DLC is any indication.

The Mercenaries Additional Orders

The returning arcade mode is back with a range of new content thanks to the Winters’ Expansion. From more playable characters to bonus stages, there’s plenty here to enjoy.

From Chris Redfield to the beloved Lady Dimitrescu herself, you’ll soon be able to play as many of the most iconic Resident Evil figures.

Third-Person mode

If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy the core Resident Evil Village experience, the addition of a Third-Person mode will be welcome news.

Similar to the likes of Resident Evil 4, players will soon be able to enjoy the full story from this new perspective over Ethan’s shoulder.

Capcom confirms Resident Evil DLC will be free

Capcom has confirmed that the new Resident Evil Village DLC will be free. Capcom’s executive officer, Yoichi Egawa, said in a report:

“We will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations. Taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.”

This will be welcome news to Resident Evil Village fans. Those who played Resident Evil 7 will remember that game’s first major DLC pack ‘Not a hero’ was also free. It featured Chris Redfield’s final confrontation with Lucas Baker and took a much more action-heavy approach than Ethan’s adventure.