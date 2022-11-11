Resident Evil’s Shinji Mikami reportedly working with PlatinumGames & Capcom on new project

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Video game legend Shinji Mikami, best known for his work on the Resident Evil franchise, is reportedly collaborating with PlatinumGames and Capcom on a new project.

Rumors have begun circulating online that Shinji Mikami is working on a project with Capcom and PlatinumGames. Mikami is a cult figure in the gaming community and has become an influential figure in the industry. He is one of the co-creators of Resident Evil and has directed hit games like Resident Evil 4, The Evil Within and Dino Crisis.

As first reported by Glitched, a new post on Mikami’s Facebook page hinted that an “unknown” remake is in works with Tango Gameworks, Mikami’s own gaming studio, and both PlatinumGames and Capcom.

Facebook: Shinji Mikami Shinji Mikami hinted at the collaboration online before quickly taking the post down

Given Mikami’s long body of work, gamers are already theorizing online what the remake could be. While some are hoping for a DIno Crisis remake, others are speculating that it could also be a remake of the PlayStation 2 classic God Hand.

Furthering this theory, Glitched also reported that one Reddit user, claiming to be mutual friends with Mikami, wrote that the game director shared a post on November 1 that detailed how he was working on a project about God Hand.

The same user also claims that Mikami’s post made mention of the Game Awards. Given they will be taking place on December 8 this year, there is a chance that this project could officially be revealed at the event.

However, it’s important to note that none of this has been confirmed by Mikami or any of the aforementioned companies. And while it may just be speculation for the time being, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any other news or updates about the potential remake are officially released.