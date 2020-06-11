Resident Evil 8 Village coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

During the June 11 PlayStation 5 event, Resident Evil VII Village was revealed for 2021. The wildly anticipated horror title follows in the footsteps of 7, and will be another first-person-shooter.

Sony showed off what will be the future of its platform during its PS5 event. Viewers were also given a major look at the next step in the Resident Evil franchise, with the announcement of VIII.

The sequel to the massively successful 2017 title RE7 is called Village, and looks to take fans back to a setting reminiscent of the iconic fourth entry. Here is everything we know about the upcoming release.

Resident Evil 8 Village announced

Sony held its official blowout for the PlayStation 5, and to cap off its stellar lineup of new titles, Japanese developer Capcom debuted Resident Evil 8. The announcement came with a full blown trailer, which depicts a creepy village tucked away in a snowy landscape.

The latest release in the horror franchise looks to be another FPS survival game, taking after VII's terrifying adventure within the Baker Mansion. The video also revealed the return of veteran character Chris Redfield, sporting a new design.

Over on the official PlayStation blog, more details about the game were revealed. Players will again take on the role of 7's protagonist, Ethan. The release takes place two years after the events of VII, making it a direct continuation of the plot.

According to the Sony post, the protag will find himself dragged back into another terrifying situation after Chris Redfield shows up – and he has to pursue him into a mysterious village. Sounds very similar to 4, and we aren't complaining.

"Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters traveled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them," the blog post stated.

PlayStation 5's lineup is looking insanely stacked already. From a Demon Souls remake, to Resident Evil's next release - fans have a lot to be excited for. The Capcom title looks to be releasing in 2021, although so far an exact date hasn't been announced.

The franchise first made its debut in 1996 on the PS1, and has largely been third-person and over-the shoulder POV. However in 2017, RE7 marked a new direction for the franchise with its FPS design. Perhaps Sony has plans to launch 8 alongside its new iteration of PSVR.