Resident Evil 4: How to unlock the Handcannon

The Handcannon is the most powerful magnum in Resident Evil 4, here’s how to unlock it in the remake and everything you need to know.

The undisputed king of handguns, the Handcannon is the premiere magnum in the Resident Evil series and one of the most powerful guns in both versions of Resident Evil 4. Like the original, the weapon is unlockable in the remake but you’ll need to jump through several hoops before you can get your hands on this elite-tier weapon in the game.

The Handcannon can kill most enemies in one hit and can decimate bosses in just a few shots. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the Handcannon in the Resident Evil 4 remake – and drop El Gigante’s like they were nothing.

Article continues after ad

Capcom The Handcannon is the most powerful magnum in the game.

How to unlock the Handcannon in Resident Evil 4

Like the other bonus weapons in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you’ll only be able to unlock the Handcannon for your second playthrough. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the game on Professional difficulty with an A-rank – and without using any other bonus weapons.

This means no Chicago Sweeper or Infinite Rocket Launcher usage in a playthrough and means that the Handcannon is the most difficult bonus weapon to unlock in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The good news is you can complete the game on Normal or Assisted difficulty first (as many times as you like) and upgrade Leon’s standard guns, health, and items to the maximum before tackling Professional difficulty.

Article continues after ad

This will make life much easier than simply starting a new game from scratch, as every time you start an NG+ run, you’ll have the option to set the difficulty.

For more Resident Evil content, check out the following guides below:

RE4 ending explained | Where to find the Shotgun | Where to find the Golden Egg | Can you save the dog? | Separate Ways | The Mercenaries | Changing costume | How Spinels work | Achievements & Trophies | Remake differences | Resident Evil 4 review | Resident Evil 5 remake | Code Veronica remake