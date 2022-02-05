Reputable leaker doubles down on Bully 2 claims despite cancellation rumors

Rockstar Games may have officially confirmed GTA 6, but some players are still hoping the Bully franchise returns one day. A reputable leaker thinks that Bully 2 could still be in development, despite rumors to the contrary.

Nearly 10 years after GTA 5’s debut, Rockstar Games have finally officially confirmed the development of GTA 6. While the news may be exciting for heaps of players, some of them were hoping the iconic developers would announce a sequel to 2006’s Bully.

Despite rumors of its cancellation in 2010, notable leaker Tom Henderson believes Rockstar Games are still working on Bully 2 in secret.

Rockstar Games could have “something going on” with Bully 2

The reveal of GTA 6 was revealed via the Rockstar Games blog, but interestingly, VGC’s Tom Henderson believes the lack of putting focus on the game specifically means other plans are in the works.

Advertisement

“Where did today’s announcement say that it’s Rockstar’s next focus point?” said Henderson in response to the news of GTA 6’s development confirmation.

He went on to say: “They said GTA 6 is in development. I still standby that there’s something going on with the Bully series.”

Sorry – Where did todays announcement say that it’s Rockstar’s next focus point? They said GTA 6 is in development. I still standby that there’s something going on with the Bully series. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 4, 2022

Bully 2 was rumored to be in active development until a report from former Rockstar employees said the game was shelved in 2010. Numerous leaks and rumors have subsequently surfaced, claiming to relate to a game set in Bullworth Academy.

However, the game crept into the spotlight again towards the end of 2021 as it was alleged that footage would be shown at Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards.

Advertisement

Rockstar Games continue to remain silent on the matter of Bully 2. Fans, though, are louder than ever.