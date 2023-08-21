Remnant 2: How to beat Ravager

Remnant 2 is a deep and complex game and there are a variety of challenging bosses you will encounter during your journeys. One such boss is the Corrupted Ravager and here is a guide on how to beat it.

The Corrupted Ravager is one of the main storyline bosses in Remnant 2. You can find this boss in the Yaesha area in the game. This boss is unique as there is a Doe in the room and depending upon whether you kill it or let the boss do it will define what kind of loot you get.

Article continues after ad

If you let the boss kill it then you will get access to a material that will help you obtain the Merciless rifle. However, you need to beat the boss for that and a guide on how to do it has been presented in the following sections.

Article continues after ad

Corrupted Ravager boss moves in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games The Ravager boss changes its moves across two phases

The Corrupted Ravager has two different phases and the moves in both of those vary quite a lot.

Phase 1

The boss uses a few basic moves in this phase. The moves are as follows:

Article continues after ad

A swipe attack

A thrust attack

A Lunge attack

The boss buries its hands in the ground and then releases a shockwave moving forward

All these are basic attacks and can be dodged very easily.

Phase 2

The second phase of the boss becomes extremely interesting. The moves are as follows:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

All the moves in Phase 1 are repeated

The boss swings around and creates a whirlpool

The boss screams and releases circular shockwaves on the ground.

In this phase, the room gets covered by a red mist. The mist is not poisonous, but the whirlpool and shockwave attacks consume the mist.

How to beat Ravager in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games The Ravager boss is quite easy to beat in Remnant 2

Defeating Ravager is quite straightforward in Remnant 2. In phase 1, all you need to do is dodge the attacks and you are good to go.

Article continues after ad

In phase 2, it is recommended that you hide behind one of the pillars in the room once the whirlpool attack begins. If you get caught in it, you will suffer massive damage to your health bar. The shockwave attack is also quite dangerous and it will kill you if you get caught in it.

Article continues after ad

Remember to run away as its radius is not that big. Ideally, a medium to long-range weapon will be better so that you can damage the boss from a distance.

This concludes our guide for the Corrupted Ravager in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best Challenger build | Best Engineer build | Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained | How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 | Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? | Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll