Remnant 2 DLC The Dark Horizon revealed in anniversary announcement

On July 25, Remnant 2 marked its first anniversary by announcing its final DLC: The Dark Horizon. This expansion promises to be its grandest yet, adding a ton of new content and areas to explore.

Since its release in July 2023, Remnant 2 dropped two more DLC: The Awakened King and The Forgotten Kingdom.

The Awakened King DLC continued the narrative from the base game, bringing players back to Losomn where they faced the newly awakened One True King. It also introduced the Ritualist archetype and new items.

In April 2024, The Forgotten Kingdom expanded the Yaesha biome and its lore. Players unraveled the dark past of the missing Yaesha tribe while battling the ancient stone entity, Lydusa.

To celebrate Remnant 2’s anniversary, the developers announced The Dark Horizon as the final DLC, set for a September 2024 release.

Gunfire Games

In a Steam blog, the developers behind Remnant 2 have shared details about the upcoming DLC.

This expansion will revisit the necropolis world of N’Erud, where players will encounter a bizarre new phenomenon.

Though the launch of this DLC has been pushed back to ensure top quality, Gunfire Games aims to make this expansion the most ambitious of the series.

Alongside The Dark Horizon, a new game mode and progression system will come to Remnant 2 in September. This mysterious game mode isn’t tied to the DLC. Rather it’s part of a free update that every player can access upon release.

Fans on Reddit are both excited and speculative about what lies ahead. One player pondered, “Wonder what Gunfire will do next. Straight to Remnant 3 or will they venture to another project?”

As The Dark Horizon nears, Remnant 2’s DLC journey concludes. The end of this chapter leaves fans eager to see where the developers’ creativity will lead next, especially considering how successful Remnant 2 has been both in terms of sales and player sentiment.