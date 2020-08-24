Red Dead Online update: Horned Variant Bow bug & game crash fixes

Rockstar Games have been having real difficulties with Read Dead Redemption 2 updates lately, with one breaking the game completely to the point where it needed a reset. Now, another one has been released and we've got the patch notes.
Everybody that plays Red Dead Online will have their own wish list. Features they would like to see changed, tweaked, or added. There's just one thing that they will be hoping on the back of this update, though, hoping the online experience doesn't die again.
Well, the developers unveiled the most recent changes on August 24, posting patch notes to their Newswire page.
There's a few things to unpack, so let's take a look through the details.
Red Dead Online August 24 patch notes
[August 24, 2020] – General / Miscellaneous
- General stability and security fixes
- Fixed a number of connection issues
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to buy the Horned Variant Bow with Gold despite already owning it
- Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter Single Player or Multiplayer gameplay after a crash on PC
- Fixed an issue that resulted in abrupt changes to the time of day on PC