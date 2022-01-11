Keep that competitive edge but lose the cables with Razer’s wireless gaming line-up

Razer’s Holiday 2021 line-up delivers the speed, accuracy, and responsiveness of wired gear without the clutter of cables on your desktop.

It’s not all that long ago that gamers had to make a choice between convenience or competitiveness when it came to peripherals. Wired options delivered speed and responsiveness at the cost of a mess of cables, while wireless connectivity gave the player more freedom but could have connection drop-outs and lag issues.

Thankfully, with Razer’s proprietary HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer’s line-up of wireless gaming peripherals let you game with confidence, with a rock-solid, super-fast wireless connection indistinguishable from the speeds we’re used to seeing from cabled devices.

Here’s the rundown of our top picks to declutter your desktop, go fully cable-free and still snatch that pixel-perfect headshot for the clutch win.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder is no stranger to competitive gamers, with well over 20 revisions since it debuted. This latest iteration takes the responsive, twitch-shooter-friendly mouse to new levels.

Not only does the DeathAdder V2 Pro cram in the Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor and an incredible 70 hours of battery, but it still weighs just 88g.

Add to that the company’s HyperSpeed Wireless for a low-latency connection and you’ve got a powerful tool in a perfectly-sized form factor.

You can buy it here.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

A mouse will only get you so far, of course, and you need a decent keyboard paired with it to get the best out of your performance. The latest in Razer’s venerable BlackWidow range, the BlackWidow V3 is the daddy when it comes to mechanically-switched gaming boards.

Also using Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless, the BlackWidow V3 Pro features doubleshot ABS keycaps for a supremely durable finish that will survive even the most intense contests. The keycaps cover a choice of two different switch types – Razer’s own Clicky Green switch for a positive tactile click, or Yellow linear switches for that smooth key action.

Whichever variant you opt for, the BlackWidow V3 Pro also packs in a bunch of other features, such as brighter Razer Chroma RGB lighting, a rigid aluminum baseboard for zero-flex, a dedicated media key set, a plush leatherette wrist rest, and multiple connection options in addition to the HyperSpeed Wireless. Whatever the situation or game, the BlackWidow V3 Pro has you covered.

You can buy it here.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

As the name suggests, the BlackShark V2 Pro is the successor to Razer’s incredibly popular esports headset, the BlackShark. Inspired by aviation-style headsets, the BlackShark V2 Pro uses Razer’s superb TriForce Titanium Drivers, giving a wider, more accurate soundscape in-game.

Couple this with native THX Spatial Audio support from game developers and now you can experience game sound and audio cues just as the programmers intended – giving you a distinct audio advantage over your competitors.

Comms are provided by Razer’s HyperClear Supercardioid microphone, with a tightly focussed audio pick-up pattern blocking out external sounds, letting your teammates hear you loud and clear, even in the noisiest of environments. That makes the BlackShark V2 Pro ideal for playing in a busy room, right up to blocking out the roar of a crowd at one of the world’s biggest esports events.

And yes, the BlackShark V2 Pro also uses Razer HyperSpeed Wireless – so you can enjoy full freedom of movement with no pesky wires snagging on your chair or catching on the desk as you game.

You can buy it here.