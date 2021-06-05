How to watch Razer E3 2021 keynote: date & time - Dexerto

E3 2021 is gearing up to be one of the best years for the annual conference despite being totally online, and Razer has announced they will be speaking in a special keynote for the very first time at the event.

June is typically the month every year where we get to witness an ample amount of new exciting games be announced for the very first time. 2021 is set to be one of the biggest years for announcements, as we have E3 2021, Summer Games Fest, and EA Play Live to look forward to.

E3 is known for luring in AAA developers to showcase all of the stellar titles they are working on, but one of the world’s most prominent brands, Razer will be holding a virtual press conference in the company’s first appearance at E3.

Razer have announced that their E3 keynote “will unveil a series of innovative hardware built with Razer’s best-in-class technology and design that will continue to raise the bar for PC gaming.”

How to watch the Razer E3 keynote

Razer has announced via a blog post that CEO Min-Liang Tan will be speaking at the annual games conference on June 14th, 2021.

“CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan will unveil a series of innovative hardware at E3 2021 as one of the headlining keynotes. This will be Razer’s first-ever keynote presentation at E3.”

The stream will go live on June 14, and will be broadcasted around the world at the following times:

3:00 pm PST

6:00 pm EST

11:00 pm BST

12:00 am CEST (June 15)

If you are looking to watch the showcase, they have also noted it will be live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter, which are all of E3’s main accounts for this year’s event.

What to expect

It is hard to say what direction Razer will go with during their E3 keynote, but there are some routes we could see the well-known gaming company go with.

Razer is perhaps best known for their gaming keyboards and mice, products such as the Blackwidow and Deathadder have been atop the highest selling products for years on end. With the official Razer website noting they will be showcasing an “ultimate line-up not to be missed”, this could allude to a new line in the ever-growing series of Razer gaming products.

However, we will have to wait and see what Razer is planning, and since it is their first E3 keynote, we can assume it will be one not to be missed.