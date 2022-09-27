Rare Pokemon FireRed game sold for eye-watering amount at auction

Owners of Pokemon FireRed will suddenly be keeping an eye out after a copy of the classic Pokemon title recently sold for thousands of dollars.

Antique Pokemon items are only increasing in value as the years go by with the multi-billion dollar franchise remaining as popular as ever and fans of the series are desperate to get their hands on sacred memorabilia.

With Pokemon Go, the TCG, and Scarlet & Violet keeping the franchise relevant, the desire to acquire some of the series’ older merchandise is only increasing.

Rare Pokemon cards such as Shiny Charizards are worth their weight in gold nowadays, but some of the older Pokemon games are also retaining their value and a whole lot more.

Pokemon FireRed copy sells for thousands

Back in 2004, The Pokemon Company gave Game Freak the green light to create the franchise’s first remakes – Pokemon FireRed and Pokemon LeafGreen.

These titles were updated, fresher-looking versions of the OG titles in Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. They were a big success and fans flocked in droves to purchase them, even well after their initial release.

Now, in 2022, it seems that they are worth a lot of money if kept in good condition as it’s been revealed that a copy of Pokemon FireRed has sold for $3,109 through Metropolis Collectibles.

The company specializes in the trading and selling of all things comic books, games, and a ton of other rare merchandise, and the battle for the game turned out to be arduous as it was reported that Pokemon FireRed attracted 21 bids before reaching its conclusion.

The copy of the game was given a 9.6 by WataGames, an official grading company, and represents one of the best ratings that can be dished out.

Even though this is the first time a rating this high for the game has appeared at auction, it seems that this isn’t the highest-rated version of the game, nor the priciest purchase.

Digging a bit deeper into GoCollect, it appears that a 9.8 Wata-rated copy was bought on 11/01/21 for an eye-watering $31,200!

So if you do own a copy of Pokemon FireRed, then you might want to dig it out and see what condition yours is in.