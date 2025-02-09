Punch-Out speedrunner beats Mike Tyson TKO world record after 75,000 attempts

SummoningSalt is best known for recording some of the greatest moments in speedrunning history, but he’s proven his own salt in beating a Punch-Out speedrun record thought to be impossible.

Streaming their latest attempt on Twitch on February 8 and subsequently uploading the footage to YouTube, SummoningSalt managed to knock out Mike Tyson in 1:59.97, the first player to ever topple the legendary boxer’s digital self in less than two minutes.

“I thought I’d be a lot more excited about this,” the streamer said immediately after recording the win, adding, “Holy s**t dude, it’s f**king over.” Following the win, SummoningSalt took to X/Twitter to reveal how long the feat took to achieve.

Article continues after ad

A world record 75,000 attempts in the making

“I’ve been trying for this for over four and a half years,” he detailed, explaining further how meeting the tight deadline required “21 frame-perfect punches, 10 frame-perfect dodges, as well as luck that has somewhere around a 1/7,000 – 1/10,000 chance of occurring.”

Article continues after ad

“It took me over 75,000 attempts,” they concluded.

Punch-Out was originally released in 1987 for the NES as Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out. After Nintendo’s license to use Tyson’s likeness expired, the former undisputed heavyweight champion’s name was removed and his sprite replaced with Mr. Dream in subsequent ports and re-releases.

Article continues after ad

Players assume the role of Little Mac, a rookie boxer who takes on a series of increasingly difficult matches, culminating with a face-off with Tyson/Dream. Little Mac has since appeared in other Nintendo titles, including the Smash Bros. franchise.

As for what happens next in the Punch-Out speedrunning scene, SummoningSalt expects the record to be beaten “one day” but that they have “no intentions of lowering it more,” as the main variable for a faster time would be “getting luckier at the end of the fight.”

Article continues after ad

Mike Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005 but has since appeared in various fixtures, including a much-publicized fight against Jake Paul in November 2024 that aired live on Netflix.