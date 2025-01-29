Sony lifts PSN requirement in time for Spider-Man 2 on PC

Just in time for the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release on PC, PlayStation has made PSN account linking optional for its single-player games.

PlayStation’s PC releases suddenly became mired in controversy in May 2024 when the company started requiring PSN log-ins for Helldivers 2.

The publisher eventually reversed course on Steam following community backlash, but countries without PSN access still can’t play the co-op shooter on PC.

To make matters worse, even single-player games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered added the PSN account requirement. Sony has made concessions on this front.

Sony lifts PSN account requirement for single-player games on PC

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that its single-player PC releases will no longer mandate PSN sign-ins. This will enter into effect starting on Thursday, January 30 when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 becomes available to PC players.

PC users will now have the option to log in to PSN for all of the following titles: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered, the latter of which launches on April 3, 2025.

However, players who do opt-in can expect to receive “in-game content incentives.” Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 users will gain early suit unlocks for the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit.

In God of War Ragnarok, players will receive a resource bundle packed with 500 hacksilver and 250 XP, as well as an early unlock for Kratos’ Armor of the Black Bear that was previously exclusive to New Game Plus runs.

The Nora Valiant outfit for Aloy constitutes the Horizon bonus, and TLOU Part II fans will get 50 points to activate bonus features and Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as an Ellie skin.

Article continues after ad

This change comes months after Sony boss Hiroki Totoki admitted in a financial call that the account linking requirement “invite[s] pushback.”