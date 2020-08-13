PS5 will "struggle" to hit real 4K according to insiders

Gaming insiders claim that PlayStation 5 fans should expect "a lot a fake 4K" as Sony is reportedly struggling to hit the resolution with some games. They also stated that the PS5 is going to be more expensive than Xbox Series X, despite having lower specs.

Despite next-gen consoles set to debut this Holiday, there is still a lot we don't know about the PS5 and the Xbox Series X – including their price and release date.

Advertisement

On August 13, a report sent the rumor mill into overdrive when it claimed that Sony's next hardware is "struggling" to hit 4K and will cost more than its competition.

Rumor claims PS5 struggles to hit native 4K

Sony and Microsoft have already unveiled the specs for their next-generation consoles, however a new rumor claims that third party developers are struggling to hit 4K resolution on the PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

Gaming insider 'AestheticGamer' also known as 'Dusk Golem' first made the report on August 12, after responding to a follower on Twitter who asked about Capcom's performance on the next PS console.

"People should get ready for the really real possibility that the PS5 is going to end up being the more expensive console between the two, I'm trying not to say much here as I was asked not to but prepare yourself. Which does put Xbox X in a position it'll be the the less expensive and more powerful console," they said.

Dusk then stated that players should expect many "fake 4K" titles from PlayStation 5. "I used [Resident Evil 8] as an example, but I've heard from other devs that PS5 struggles with 4k games in particular so you'll see a lot of fake 4k. That doesn't matter to some, but get ready for that too. Xbox X doesn't have the same problem."

Advertisement

AestheticGamer wasn't the only insider to make similar comments. According to publication wccftech, industry veteran Jeff Grubb said in a podcast that Sony's use of AMD SmartShift could cause problems at launch for third party devs.

He went on to explain that multi-platform games could run worse at launch. "So, you go into launch, and people [could be] disappointed, with, like, Madden, NBA 2K, Call of Duty. That could leave a bad taste in people's mouths." He then followed up with a tweet to clarify that he meant it's a "possible" issue that "could arise."

OK. This was just an example of a possible issue that could arise. That said, if you are a developer and know anything about working with Smartshift, reach out to me. https://t.co/4bpn0rsO35 — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 13, 2020

While Dusk Golem has been a reliable source in the past, it should be stated to take all rumors with a grain of salt. Just because a few developers are allegedly having issues right now, doesn't mean that it's a widespread problem among game creators.

Advertisement

Read More: Xbox controller leak confirms Lockhart to be called Series S



Jeff Grubb also stated that if it is actually is a hurdle, that devs would "figure it out" in the coming months. Only time will tell whether any of these issues turn out to be true, however it will be interesting for fans to see if the PS5 is more expensive and suffers from worse performance than the Series X at launch.