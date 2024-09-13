Why is PS5’s Welcome hub not showing up

PlayStation rolled out a September 2024 system update for PS5 that added the Welcome hub, yet it is not showing up for all users. What’s happening here?

Released alongside the September 12 system update, the Welcome hub serves as a more personalized space on the PlayStation 5 home screen.

Most notably, it replaces the Explore hub, allowing users to customize the new tab with widgets for accessory battery levels, Trophies, console storage information, friends, and more. Players can even change the hub’s background with pre-designed wallpapers or screenshots taken on the console.

However, despite everyone downloading the update at the same time, the Welcome hub is not available to all PlayStation 5 owners as of yet. Here’s why.

When will PS5’s Welcome hub become available?

Sony started rolling out the new feature to select PS5 users in the United States on the evening of Thursday, September 12.

The platform holder explained in a PS Blog post that it will “gradually expand support” to other regions in the “coming weeks,” beginning with PS5 owners in Japan. From there, select European countries will gain access, followed by a worldwide release.

At the time of writing, Sony has not shared specific dates for any region awaiting the Welcome hub’s arrival.

Sony The PS5’s Welcome hub is the Explore tab reimagined

Party Share represents yet another feature undergoing a phased release on PlayStation 5 consoles. Throughout the next few weeks, users will gradually gain the ability to invite friends on any social media or messaging app to join their party voice chat, even if they aren’t already PSN friends.

Other features that launched alongside the September 12 update include personalized 3D audio profiles for earbuds and headphones, Remote Play adjustments for individual users, and adaptive charging for controllers. The latter addition is exclusive to PS5 Slim consoles and the PS5 Pro once it becomes available.